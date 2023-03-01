“Keen to make next step” - Journalist confirms Manchester United are keeping tabs on Bundesliga youngster

Manchester United still hold an interest in Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong, according to Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg. The Dutch defender was linked with the Red Devils last summer amid uncertainty over Aaron Wan-Bissaka's future.

Wan-Bissaka seemed to be on his way out of Old Trafford following a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. However, the English full-back remains with the Red Devils and has earned a spot back in Erik ten Hag's side.

Despite this, Manchester United still appear keen to bolster their defense and Frimpong remains a potential target. Plettenberg claims that he remains on Ten Hag's shortlist but there are no concrete talks. He tweeted:

"He‘s (Frimpong) still on the list of (Manchester United) as revealed. But contrary to other reports there are no concrete talks between (Man Utd) & his management at his stage. No negotiations with Leverkusen."

Plettenberg continued by suggesting that Frimpong wants to take the step up from Leverkusen to a top European side:

"Contract until 2025 but still keen to make the next step."

Frimpong has enjoyed an impressive season with Xabi Alonso's side, featuring 30 times across competitions, scoring five goals and providing seven assists. The 22-year-old was part of the Netherlands squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, although he didn't make an appearance.

Alonso was full of praise for the young Dutch defender after he was announced as part of Louis van Gaal's squad for the tournament in Qatar. He said (via Get Football News Germany):

"He deserves this chance to participate in the World Cup. He has a very big impact on our game. He is a very good player, but for me is even a special player."

Frimpong is a dynamic right-back who is attacking-minded and essentially becomes a right-winger at times. He boasts pace and agility that have been problematic for Bundesliga defenses. The Dutchman joined Leverkusen from Celtic in 2021.

However, competition for a place in Ten Hag's defense is becoming extensive. Diogo Dalot and Wan-Bissaka are both vying for the right-back starting berth.

Manchester United's Fred fires a title warning to Arsenal and Manchester City

Fred talks up Manchester United's title credentials.

Fred has warned Arsenal and Manchester City about the threat his side pose in the title race. He told ESPN Brazil:

“We know Arsenal and [Manchester] City are great teams, but we have our means to fight for it [the Premier League]. Our momentum is very good, so why not? We have three competitions left and will fight for each one of them."

Manchester United have emerged as potential dark horses in the Premier League title race. The Red Devils have lost just one game since the FIFA World Cup and that was to leaders Arsenal at the Emirates. They sit eight points behind the Gunners and six points behind City. Ten Hag's side have a game in hand over their cross-city rivals.

The Red Devils lifted the Carabao Cup on Sunday (February 26) following a 2-0 win over Newcastle United at Wembley. Manchester United have a ton of momentum heading into a vital stage of the season.

