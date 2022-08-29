"Keep an eye" - Fabrizio Romano says Champions League winning Real Madrid star could be moving to the Premier League this week 

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid superstar Marco Asensio could be on his way to the Premier League giants Arsenal.

According to the Mirror, the Gunners are in pole position to add the multi-time Champions League winner to their squad. His agents were also in London to see if a move to Arsenal is likely.

Romano has now provided an update on the situation. While discussing the matter on his YouTube channel, here's what he said about the chances of Marco Asensio making a move to the Premier League:

"Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that Asensio could leave and there are options for Asensio to be looking around. Let’s see what happens but from what I’m told, his agent is offering Asensio to Premier League clubs." (h/t tbrfootball.com)

“So, keep an eye on Asensio because for Italian clubs, it is not easy. AC Milan was an option but it’s not easy. For Premier League clubs, it’s something that has been discussed with his agent, so let’s keep an eye on Marco Asensio until the end of the market."

Watch Fabrizio Romano talk about Marco Asensio and more:

Asensio stole the attention of the fans at the start of the 2017-18 season when he scored a stunning goal against Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup. Two more stunning efforts in both legs against Barcelona at the Spanish Super Cup further raised the player's stock.

Fans might remember his exquisite goal against Las Pamas in La Liga as well. The player started to make a name for himself and created a reputation of being able to score wonder goals.

In 236 appearances for Real Madrid, the Spaniard scored 49 goals and provided 24 assists. However, with the emergence of Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo, his game time has become limited. Hence, a move for the 26-year-old might be on the cards.

Raphael Varane explains why Casemiro made a move from Real Madrid to Manchester United

Casemiro at Old Trafford

Manchester United recently signed Casemiro from Real Madrid in a stunning deal. The Red Devils paid an amount of £60 million with £10 million add-ons to acquire the signature of the Brazilian midfielder.

Casemiro's decision to leave the Madrid giants raised many eyebrows. The fact that United won't be participating in this season's Champions League, a competition the Brazilian has won five times, made his decision even more surprising.

However, Varane, a former Real Madrid defender, stated that much like himself, the Brazilian needed a new challenge, as he told PA (Via MARCA):

"He needs a new challenge. I know exactly why he chose this club. It's a similar process that I had, so obviously I wish him the best and I'm speaking with him a lot, but he didn't need me to make his choice."

