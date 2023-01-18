"Keep an eye on this, this one could happen" – Journalist says Arsenal could end up signing 22-year-old Barcelona star this January

Arsenal could launch a move to sign Barcelona forward Ferran Torres in the winter transfer window, as per reliable journalist Graeme Bailey.

Torres, 22, has been a key squad member for Xavi Hernandez's side since arriving from Manchester City for £48 million last winter. Despite his high-priced arrival, the Valencia academy graduate has so far failed to establish himself as a regular starter for the Catalan giants.

A versatile star adept at operating across the frontline, the Spaniard has netted five goals and contributed one assist in 22 appearances across all competitions in the ongoing 2022-23 term. However, he has started just eight matches so far, mainly featuring as a left inside forward.

Speaking on 90min's Talking Transfers podcast, Bailey confirmed that Torres has been on Arsenal's transfer radar for a long time. He said:

"He's a player who they have liked for a long time, even before he left City. Mikel Arteta knows this boy well. I think he is a perfect fit for Arsenal, I really do. Of all the players linked, I think Ferran Torres, under the radar, could be a sensational pick-up for them."

Claiming a short-term loan deal is a possibility, Bailey continued:

"Keep an eye on this, this one could happen. It's got chances. Barcelona could choose to loan him out this month. So yeah, I think Torres could be the one that the Gunners turn to soon."

Arsenal are on the hunt for a top forward after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk earlier this month. The Gunners have been heavily linked with Torres' club teammate Raphinha, who was on their radar during the summer transfer window before his move to Camp Nou.

According to 90min, the north London side have approached Barcelona to explore potential deals for Torres and Raphinha this month. The club is also keeping tabs on Brighton & Hove Albion pair Leandro Trossard and Kaas well as Mitoma and Napoli attacker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Barcelona star aims to remain at Camp Nou amid Arsenal interest in January

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona ace Raphinha's entourage has clarified that the forward has no intention of moving clubs in the middle of the ongoing term. Arsenal has reignited their interest in the Brazilian after the player's below-par start to his Blaugrana chapter.

Raphinha, 26, rejected Mikel Arteta's side and joined the La Liga side from Leeds United for £55 million last July. He has scored three goals and laid out five assists in 23 appearances for his current club so far.

Blaugrana president Joan Laporta has set a staggering asking price of £89 million for the former Sporting CP winger, as per Diario SPORT.

