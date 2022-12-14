"Keep moving, idiot" - Argentina fan tattoos pose and insult Lionel Messi directed towards Netherlands in 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal

Lionel Messi celebrated Argentina's FIFA World Cup quarterfinal win against the Netherlands while facing their bench, with his hands cupped to his ears.

After the match, he also shouted "keep moving, idiot" at Dutch striker Wout Weghorst. Now, an Argentina fan has decided to commemorate both moments with a tattoo of Messi's celebration and words. The PSG forward was uncharacteristically riled up after a fiery contest.

The tattoo will certainly infuriate the Dutch, who were kicked out of Qatar after La Albiceleste won the penalty shootout:

TSN @TSN_Sports



(📸: IG/boris.gibaut, IG/nicomelana via A fan of Argentina got a tattoo depicting Messi doing the “Topo Gigio” celebration towards Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal and assistant manager Edgar Davids (📸: IG/boris.gibaut, IG/nicomelana via @433 A fan of Argentina got a tattoo depicting Messi doing the “Topo Gigio” celebration towards Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal and assistant manager Edgar Davids. 👀(📸: IG/boris.gibaut, IG/nicomelana via @433) https://t.co/iBzMY51pWL

Messi copied the "Topo Gigio" celebration, which was often used by Argentine legend Juan Riquelme. Notably, Riquelme struggled under Louis van Gaal while the Dutchman managed the legend at Barcelona.

After the heated game, which saw 18 yellow cards handed out by the referee, Lionel Messi had some strong words for Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal and coach Edgar Davids.

Argentina let a two-goal lead slip in the contest, allowed Oranje to equalize and take the game to extra time and penalties. However, the Dutch faltered during the shootout and the Argentines progressed to the semifinals.

After the game, Messi revealed the reasons for his actions (via Marca):

"I feel disrespected by Van Gaal after his pre-game comments and some Dutch players spoke too much during the game. Van Gaal sells that he plays good football and then he puts forwards in the box and starts throwing long balls. We deserved to go through and that's what happened."

Lionel Messi slams referee who officiated FIFA World Cup clash between Argentina and Netherlands; referee sent home

After a shocking amount of yellow cards being handed to both sides in the match, many players were understandably displeased with Mateu Lahoz, the Spanish referee.

Lionel Messi was also one of those who was not happy with the decisions made by the referee, and he openly spoke about it after the game.

SPORTbible @sportbible Mateu Lahoz has been sent home and will no longer referee at the World Cup. Mateu Lahoz has been sent home and will no longer referee at the World Cup. https://t.co/O2apPDnBpL

He warned against Lahoz officiating another match in the FIFA World Cup:

"This match shouldn't have ended as it did. I don't want to talk about the referee because they sanction you, but people watched what happened. We were afraid before the match because we knew how he was and I think FIFA has to review this, you can't put a referee like him for these matches."

According to recent reports, Lahoz has now been sent home, and the Spanish official will not officiate any further matches at the FIFA World Cup.

