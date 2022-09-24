“Keeps starting games for us when we have better players”, “cannot be running this in Qatar” – Portugal fans frustrated as Fernando Santos names 3 players in Portugal XI against Czech Republic

Portugal fans are not pleased to see Mario Rui, William Carvalho and Danilo Pereira in the Selecao starting XI to face the Czech Republic.

Portugal are set to face the Czech Republic in their first match of the international break today (September 24). The two sides will lock horns against each other in the UEFA Nations League at the Sinobo Stadium.

With less than an hour to go until kick-off, Selecao boss Fernando Santos has named his starting XI for the match. Cristiano Ronaldo will captain the side, with Bernardo Silva and Rafael Leao supporting him in attack.

William Carvalho, Ruben Neves and Bruno Fernandes will seemingly play in the middle of the pitch. Diogo Costa will be in goal, while Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Danilo Pereira and Mario Rui form the back four.

Santos will be hopeful that his starting XI will fire Portugal to a win against the Czech Republic. However, a section of the Selecao faithful is not too positive about the team's chances after seeing three particular players in the lineup.

Supporters have been left infuriated after Santos picked Rui, Carvalho and Danilo in the starting XI. Some have even taken to Twitter to express their frustration.

One Portugal supporter wrote:

"I'll never understand why both Danilo and William keep starting games for us when we have better players than them in the same position."

Another fan questioned Santos' team selection, suggesting Nuno Mendes and Joao Palhinha should have started ahead of Rui and Carvalho. The supporter wrote:

"I swear to god, how does Santos get away with this? Mario Rui and William Carvalho over Nuno Mendes and Palhinha? What are we doing?"

How have Portugal trio Rui, Carvalho and Danilo fared for their respective clubs?

Rui has made eight appearances across all competitions for Serie A club Napoli this season. The left-back, who is set to play his first match in two years for Portugal, has provided two assists in those matches.

Carvalho has been a regular for Spanish club Real Betis since he joined them from Sporting CP in 2018. He has played seven games across all competitions for the La Liga outfit, providing one assist in the process.

Danilo has clocked 520 minutes of playing time for Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this term. Despite being a midfielder by trade, he has often played as a central defender under Christophe Galtier.

While fans are not pleased to see the trio in the Selecao lineup, it remains to be seen if they can prove their doubters wrong today.

