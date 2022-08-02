"Kelly is England's heroine, bra none" - Gary Lineker deletes controversial tweet after fans slam him for potentially sexist remarks

Gary Lineker deleted his tweet about England's star Chloe Kelly after some fans found it offensive. The pundit, who is known for his brilliant wordplay tweets on events, was labeled sexist for the latest post.

England won the Women's EURO on Sunday after Chloe Kelly scored the winner in extra time. The Lioness defeated Germany 2-1 in the final to win the country's first major football trophy since the men's team won the FIFA World Cup in 1966.

Regarding Kelly's celebration of removing her shirt, Lineker replaced the word 'bar' with 'bra' in his tweet on Sunday. While the tweet got thousands of likes on the social media network, many believed it was sexist.

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker @K_IngalaSmith It was just a play on words given the celebration. I do rubbish like that constantly on here, including on men’s football. I’ve deleted it as many people didnt see the game so missed the context. @K_IngalaSmith It was just a play on words given the celebration. I do rubbish like that constantly on here, including on men’s football. I’ve deleted it as many people didnt see the game so missed the context.

The pundit eventually deleted the tweet to avoid further abuse as many fans started attacking him.

Lineker's tweet read:

"The @Lionesses have only gone and done it, and Kelly is England's heroine, bra none"

England heroes ignore Gary Lineker's tweets

Sky Sports caught up with Chloe Kelly on the pitch following the final whistle, but she was least interested in the interview.

She wanted to join the fans in singing 'Sweet Caroline', but spoke a little and said:

"Oh my God, look at them, it is amazing, thank you to every single person that supported us. This is unreal... Sweet Caroline! It's amazing, thank you everyone, this is what dreams are made of, as a young girl watching women's football. Wow, this is unbelievable. Thank you to everyone who played a part in my rehab. I always believed I'd be here, but to be here and score the winner, wow. These girls are amazing. This is amazing, I just want to celebrate now."

England manager Sarina Wiegman, who has now won back-to-back EUROs, was delighted with the win and told Sky Sports:

"We won the cup. It is unbelievable. It is incredible. If you really want to win and become better every single day, that is what I have noticed, and it is incredible, they want to do it together. We agreed on a couple of things about behaviour and they weren't just words, we lived it."

England went unbeaten in EUROs this year and conceded twice in the tournament while scoring 22 times in five matches.

