Kerala Blasters FC unveil new home kit ahead of ISL 2020/21 season

Indian Super League outfit Kerala Blasters FC unveiled their new home strip for the upcoming season today. The Blasters teased the unveiling hours before its official release through social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram.

Kerala Blasters FC's new jersey, in the club’s iconic yellow and blue, pays homage to the state of Kerala. The prominent yellow reflects the traditional elements unique to Kerala like the jackfruit, banana chips, banana fritters, and Vishukani Pookal. These are items seen in the everyday life of a Malayali and this is how kit celebrates the culture of the state.

The horizontal lines that run along the breadth of the jersey represent the classical set saree/mundu kara. Byju's have taken over as KBFC's primary sponsor from Muthoot Fincorp Ltd.

Overall, the jersey symbolizes a sense of home for the squad and their beloved supporters, who will proudly wear these colours.

Our new home skin is in every fibre of Kerala!



"This season we have looked into what motivates us the most as a club and the reason we play. Our yellow home kit with the gold etching is a tribute to the state of Kerala," said Kerala Blasters' sporting director Nikhil Bhardwaj.

" Just like how the jersey is inspired by various elements in yellow that are core to the state, we hope the skin unites each one of us when we don it wherever we are, transcending age, profession, society, culture, and geography. Yellow is our color," concluded Bhardwaj.

The Blasters already released their second and third kits earlier in the month to a positive reception. The jerseys launched by the club this year are built on iconic designs that celebrate the three core elements of Kerala Blasters FC - community (third kit), fans (away kit), and Kerala (home kit).

The yellow brigade will kickstart their campaign against defending champions ATK Mohun Bagan in the season's opening game on November 20th at the GMC Stadium in Goa.