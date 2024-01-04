Kevin Campbell makes early score prediction for FA Cup clash between Arsenal and Liverpool

Ex-Arsenal star Kevin Campbell has predicted a 2-1 win for his former club in their FA Cup last-64 tie against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium this Sunday (January 7).

The Gunners, who have lifted the FA Cup 14 times so far, are currently on a below-par run of form. They have won just once in their last six games in all competitions, most recently losing 2-1 to London rivals Fulham in a Premier League away trip on Sunday (December 31).

Liverpool, who registered a 1-1 home league draw against Mikel Arteta's outfit past month, are in great form of late. They have lost once in their last 12 overall games, registering eight victories in the process.

During a chat with the YouTube channel Highbury Squad, Campbell was queried to offer his scoreline prediction for Arsenal's upcoming contest against Jurgen Klopp's outfit. He replied (h/t The Boot Room):

"I think Arsenal win the game 2-1. I think it's time for us to bounce back. We can bounce back in this one, for sure."

The Gunners, who are five points behind leaders Liverpool in the 2023-24 Premier League table, are unbeaten in their past three FA Cup ties against the Anfield club. However, they have recorded just four wins in their last 22 overall matches against the 19-time English champions.

Pundit suggests Liverpool star Curtis Jones is better than Arsenal ace Kai Havertz now

Earlier this summer, Kai Havertz left Chelsea to join Arsenal in a switch worth up to £65 million. The 24-year-old has blown hot and cold on the pitch this term, bagging five goals in 28 matches for his new club.

Discussing the left-footed midfielder's start to life at Arsenal, ex-Chelsea star Craig Burley compared Havertz with Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones. He told ESPN FC (h/t Empire of the Kop):

"We know Kai Havertz has been a big talking point. £65 million, why wouldn't he be? I'd have Curtis Jones ahead of him [not just] because he got a goal [in a 4-2 league win over Newcastle United], but because he makes things happen in the middle of the park. He gets on the ball, he drives forward, and he's a homegrown player."

Jones, who spent time at the Reds' academy between 2010 and 2018, has been in great form this campaign. The 22-year-old has registered three goals and as many assists in 19 appearances for his club so far.