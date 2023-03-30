Kevin Prince-Boateng’s girlfriend Valentina Fradegrada gets fans talking with latest photo

Hertha Berlin star Kevin Prince-Boateng and his girlfriend Valentina Fradegrada recently shared latest snaps on social media. The pair could be seen posing from various angles.

Fans were left amazed by the pictures of Boateng and Fradegrada and made their feelings known in the comments section of the Instagram post.

Kevin Prince-Boateng married Valentina Fradegrada last year. The former Barcelona star was previously married to Melissa Satta, who is an Italian television presenter and was featured in the 2010 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

Boateng has been injury-prone throughout his career. The Hertha Berlin star's ex-wife Satta revealed in 2012 the reason behind Boateng's injuries, saying (via The Sun):

"The reason why he is always injured is because we have s*x seven to ten times a week."

Boateng is visibly enjoying time with Fradegrada at the moment. Fradegrada is an Italian fashion blogger and is very popular on social media as well, with 3.4 million followers on Instagram.

Kevin Prince-Boateng got married to Valentina Fradegrada in a unique manner

Kevin Price-Boateng's marriage to Valentina Fradegrada was quite unique. The pair got hitched last year.

The ceremony, which happened on June 11, 2022, took place on Metaverse and was also available to buy on NFTs at OpenSea. Speaking about the marriage, Boateng said (via Pulse Sports):

“I wanted to do something special for Valentina, something that nobody had ever done. And thanks to Over, we can celebrate our love like no one has done before, in a space location.”

Boateng has played for clubs like Barcelona, AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, and more during his career. He has also made 15 appearances for Ghana. Known for his technical abilities, Boateng's career has been plagued by multiple injuries over the years.

Boateng has also played for other clubs like FC Schalke, Fiorentina, Besiktas, Eintracht Frankfurt, AC Monza, Genoa, UD Las Pamas, Portsmouth, Tottenham Hotspur, and UD Sassuolo.

