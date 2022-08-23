Kevin Trapp breaks silence on future amid interest from Manchester United

Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp was left flattered when asked about recent rumors liking him with a move to Manchester United. The German shot-stopper, however, sat on the fence and did not give much away to the media.

According to German outlet Bild, the Red Devils are interested in signing Trapp before the transfer window slams shut. They have already made an offer to Frankfurt.

Speaking at the SportBild Awards show in Hamburg on Monday, Trapp was asked about his future and he replied (via The Metro):

"As I said during my first spell at Frankfurt, it’s always nice when rumours like this come out. It’s a nice acknowledgement. But I can’t say anything about it."

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews The latest on Manchester United's pursuit of Antony and Kevin Trapp The latest on Manchester United's pursuit of Antony and Kevin Trapp 💼 🔴 https://t.co/R7y5dgOMrs

Manchester United are currently in need of a backup goalkeeper. The Red Devils allowed Dean Henderson to leave the club on loan to newly-promoted side Nottingham Forest. With David de Gea at the club, it was looking highly unlikely for the Englishman to dislodge the former Atletico Madrid shot-stopper.

Henderson's departure has left Erik ten Hag with Tom Heaton as United's backup option. Heaton has barely played a game for the first-team over the past couple of seasons. The former Burnley shot-stopper played just 22 minutes last season.

Manchester United, therefore, need a new goalkeeper who would perhaps be happy to play a second fiddle to De Gea.

Kevin Trapp is an experienced customer for Manchester United to consider

It is worth mentioning that Kevin Trapp played a crucial role in guiding Frankfurt to the UEFA Europa League title last season. The German goalkeeper has valuable experience playing in some of the top leagues in Europe like Ligue 1 and Bundesliga.

Trapp has also made 91 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) from 2015 to 2019.

The German could be an ideal signing for Manchester United. The former PSG goalkeeper would be an upgrade on Tom Heaton as the club's second-choice shot-stopper.

Trapp could also be trusted to play in the Premier League should De Gea pick up a knock or suffer from a run of poor performances.

The Spaniard was guilty of making two mistakes during United's recent 4-0 defeat at the hands of Brentford in the Premier League.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh