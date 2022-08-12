Key Aston Villa forward could be sold due to tense relationship with Stevan Gerrard: Reports

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard will take charge of the club in his first full season in the Premier League after being appointed in November last year. However, the Liverpool legend might have to go ahead in the 2022/23 campaign without one of the most important players in the squad.

Football Insider disclosed that Gerrard is not on good terms with striker Ollie Watkins, who has been Aston Villa's most potent source of goals since he signed. The pair currently have a rather tense relationship and a source told Football Insider that the two "don't see eye to eye."

Gerrard wants a new striker to lead the line and the East Midlands club are understood to have obliged to their manager's wishes. They are willing to let go of Watkins before the transfer window concludes this month.

The England international, who unless injured is often one of the first names on the team sheet, was left on the substitute bench for Aston Villa's Premier League opener.

They lost 2-0 to newly promoted Bournemouth away from home on August 6. The 26-year-old striker was introduced from the bench in the 66th minute by the Liverpool legend, at which point his team were already trailing by a goal. Watkins was unable to rescue the game and Gerrard's team eventually lost 2-0.

The decision to offload the former Brentford man could prove costly for Aston Villa. In the last two seasons, he scored 27 goals and provided 7 assists in 77 appearances across all competitions. Watkins has adjusted to the pace and intensity of the Premier League and could thrive in any team.

Perhaps Manchester United, who are also in search of a new striker, could weigh a move for the England international.

Aston Villa already have a replacement lined up for Watkins

Football Insider's report also suggested that the East Midlands club have already identified the man to replace the 26-year-old striker. A striker plying his trade in La Liga is on the English side's radar and they have already begun conversations about a potential deal with the Spanish club.

No names, however, have been put forth by the outlet, who claim that once talks between both parties have progressed, a name will be revealed. It is understood that Aston Villa were anyway going to look for an upgrade over current forwards Danny Ings and Watkins and had set aside funds for the same.

With Gerrard and Watkins' relationship having soured, they would need to complete the operation sooner rather than later.

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury