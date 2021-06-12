Breaking News: Key midfielder misses out the opening game against Russia for Belgium | EURO 2020

Russia host Belgium in the opening match of Group B in St. Petersburg in this year’s Euro 2020. It's been three years since Russia hosted the World Cup and reached the quarter-finals of the tournament. Meanwhile, Belgium reached the semi-finals and beat England in the third-place play-off in the same stadium.

As Belgium’s ‘’golden generation’’ looks to kick start their campaign, they are forced to play their opener without their creative midfield genius.

Kevin de Bruyne out for Belgium against Russia

News coming out of the Belgium camp indicates that Kevin De Bruyne will miss their opener against Russia. The midfielder, if you recall, picked up a horrendous injury in the Champions League final against Chelsea. The clash with Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger left the Belgian with a fractured eye socket and nose.

Axel Witsel and Kevin De Bruyne did not travel to Russia. They stayed in Tubize to continue their recovery. 🇧🇪 — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) June 11, 2021

Although it is understood that the midfielder will play with a facial mask, it has not turned out to be true and he is dropped for the game. De Bruyne has been capped 80 times for Belgium. He, along with Eden Hazard, remains the most influential and creative force in the Belgian side.

The midfielder’s controlled passing, ability to read opposition defenses, technical flair and his captain-like command in midfield makes him a threat to any opposition defense that doesn’t close him down.

Belgium are competing in their sixth European Championship and were the first team to qualify for Euro 2020. De Bruyne has been capped 80 times for Belgium, so his experience will be missed. But it seems it is a risk manager Roberto Martinez is willing to take.

However, Belgium's attacking lineup with in-form striker Romelu Lukaku, who scored 7 in 15 matches in the group stage, should see them edge this one out.

