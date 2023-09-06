“Key in this football movement that is growing there” - FIFA president Gianni Infantino hails Lionel Messi after MLS impact 

FIFA president Gianni Infantino hailed Lionel Messi for the way he has impacted the MLS since arriving this summer. Infantino spoke highly about the Argentina captain in a recent sports summit.

He first went on to speak about how Messi is an ambassador of the sport. Infantino added that the upcoming set of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers are going to be tough for La Albiceleste (as per Diario Ole):

"Leo is a total ambassador of our sport, both now in United States as throughout the world. He continues to display all his talent on weekends at Inter Miami, and, now, he will do it with his national team, in these South American qualifiers that are very, very tough. Argentina, with him, we are going to love it."

Infantino recalled Messi winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina in Qatar. The FIFA president also reflected on the Argentine's move to MLS club Inter Miami and how he has taken the MLS by storm:

"It seems like yesterday that he won the World Cup, but it was almost nine months ago. It was the most fantastic World Cup in history with a final that I don't know if it can be repeated, but it had everything and of everything more.

"Of course, in the end Argentina won. Congratulations again. And Leo, as captain, is now in Miami, United States, a country where the next World Cup in 2026 will be held, along with Mexico and Canada. key in this football movement that is growing there."

Lionel Messi has gotten off to a stellar start at Inter Miami. The 36-year-old has scored 11 goals and five assists in 11 games across competitions for the MLS club, winning the inaugural Leagues Cup, the Herons' first trophy.

Lionel Messi has been nominated in Ballon d'Or top 30

Lionel Messi has been nominated in the top 30 of the Ballon d'Or yet again. The Argentina captain could win his eighth award this year.

Messi will be vying with Erling Haaland, among other contenders, for the prestigious accolade. The Norwegian is looking to win the award for the first time after helping Manchester City win the treble last season by scoring 52 goals across competitions.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, led Argentina to FIFA World Cup glory, starring with seven goals and three assists in seven games. Considering the greater pedigree of the World Cup, Messi could pip Haaland to the award.

The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Vinicius Junior are also among the nominees.