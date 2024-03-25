“Key to listen to the ‘old’ players" - Real Madrid star sends message to Endrick as he scores first senior Brazil goal against England

Vinicius Jr has sent a message to Endrick as the latter nears his Real Madrid move. The winger wants the youngster to listen to the older players and continue his development.

Brazil defeated England 1-0 in an international friendly at Wembley on Saturday (March 23), with Endrick scoring the lone goal in the 80th minute. Speaking to the media after the game, Vinicius Jr was asked about the 17-year-old's move to Real Madrid. He said he was excited about the teenager joining and was looking forward to playing with him at Santiago Bernabeu.

“It’s key to listen to the ‘old’ players in the dressing room. I hope Endrick will do the same, he’s top player and top guy. I expect him to evolve and develop again to be arrive at Real Madrid ready to make an impact," Vinicius Jr said (via Fabrizio Romano's X).

Expand Tweet

Endrick has a deja vu moment after scoring for Brazil at Wembley

Endrick said he lost a bit of concentration after scoring for Brazil in their 1-0 win over England in a friendly at Wembley on Saturday (March 23). He said he scored a similar goal in a video game while managing his nation in career mode.

"I'm still getting my head around it. I think it cost me a bit at the end there, when I had the chance to score again. I can't lie: I couldn't stop thinking about the goal. It is a unique feeling. I used to play video games. I would play as Brazil on career mode," he said (via Goal.com).

"I remember playing here at Wembley on the game and scoring. That came into my head, and I kept thinking about it. I couldn't concentrate on the game. It's a unique memory. My family is here, my girlfriend, my agents... I'm not the kind of person who cries often, but I'm holding it back now. I'm really happy," he added.

The teenager will join Real Madrid this summer, 18 months after they agreed a deal with Palmeiras for the forward.