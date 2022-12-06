KFC brutally troll Cristiano Ronaldo amid rumours that he has agreed deal to join Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr

KFC UK took a massive dig at Cristiano Ronaldo amid rumours that he could agree a deal with Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr.

The 37-year-old is currently without a club after leaving Manchester United last month following the termination of his contract by mutual consent. His controversial interview with Piers Morgan proved to be the last straw for him following a tumultuous last few months at the club.

Although his future remains up in the air, Al Nassr have been linked closely with Ronaldo and have reportedly offered him a staggering €200 million per season on a two-and-a-half year contract.

There's still nothing signed, agreed or approved by Cristiano. Focus is on the World Cup. Al Nassr official proposal to Cristiano Ronaldo is on the table, as called last week. €200m per year until 2025, but including sponsor deals. Documents are being checked.

KFC brutally trolled the former Real Madrid ace for that with a sarcastic tweet, saying that he could be a back-up to striker Vincent Aboubakar. The franchise's UK account wrote:

"Decent back up to Aboubakar tbf"

The tweet ignited all kinds of reactions from fans, with Ronaldo's fans far from impressed while rival fans had a field day.

A move to Saudi Arabia would mark a step down in the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's illustrious career, but according to Morgan, Ronaldo is looking to join a UEFA Champions League club.

Ronaldo wanted to leave Manchester United in the summer following their disastrous 2021-22 campaign, which saw the side finish outside the Premier League top four.

However, the player received no offers from any of Europe's top sides, forcing him to stay on at Old Trafford, where things got worse for him under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Cristiano Ronaldo was used sparingly by the Dutchman, limiting him to just 520 minutes of action in the top flight, while his antics, such as storming down the pitch before the full-time whistle, didn't help his cause either.

What broke the camel's back was his explosive interview with Morgan last month. Ronaldo criticised Ten Hag for his lack of respect towards him and also felt that he was betrayed by Manchester United.

Just days later, the club announced that the two parties had agreed to terminate his contract, marking a sad end to Ronaldo's second stint at the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo struggling at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo's poor form and a lack of playing time has come to haunt him at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, with the Portugal captain struggling to find his feet.

He scored a penalty in their opening game win against Ghana but has had a stinker in his subsequent games. At 37, this is most likely his fifth and last World Cup, but so far, things haven't gone according to plan for him at a personal level.

Cristiano Ronaldo will look to make amends against Switzerland in the Round of 16 on Tuesday (December 7) as Portugal eye a last-eight place.

