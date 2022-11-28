KFC brutally troll Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea during Spain vs Germany clash 

KFC brutally trolled Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea during the FIFA World Cup clash between Spain and Germany.

De Gea has been left out of the Spanish side for the 2022 FIFA World Cup by Luis Enrique. Unai Simon has emerged as the new No. 1 for la Roja under Enrique.

Fast food organization KFC took the opportunity to have a go at the Manchester United shot-stopper. They seemingly took a dig at De Gea's inability to play as a sweeper keeper, an attribute that is essential in Enrique's system for Spain.

KFC wrote on social media:

"I completely forgot De Gea didn’t go to the World Cup until I saw the keeper come off his line just then."

While De Gea's shot-stopping ability has never been under doubt, his lack of distribution skill has often been the point of discussion.

The consensus belief is that it is for that reason that the former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper has failed to earn Enrique's trust.

Simon, meanwhile, has excelled in De Gea's absence. He was solid in goal for the clash against Germany and pulled out important saves on multiple occasions.

Howevr, the Athletic Bilbao custodian could hardly do anything when Niklas Fullkrug slammed home the equalizer for the Germans in the 83rd minute. This was after Alvaro Morata gave La Roja the lead in the 62nd minute of the game.

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea was recently sent a surprise retirement message by Spanish FA

If not getting called up was not miserable enough for David De Gea, things got worse for him. The Spanish FA recently sent him a message wishing good luck for his career post-retirement from the national side.

The Manchester United goalkeeper was left surprised as he didn't even announce his retirement from the national team.

Spanish journalist Jose Alvarez told El Chirnguito that Luis Rubiales, president of RSFF, sent the goalkeeper a message, congratulating him on his retirement. He said (via Sports Witness):

"A few days later, David receives a message from Rubiales, president of the Federation, who says: ‘David, I am glad that you have finally made the decision you have been thinking about. I have already been told that you are leaving the national team.'"

De Gea tried to clarify to Rubiales that he never announced his retirement from the Spanish side and doesn't intend to do so in the near future. Such an unwanted message though, may put more pressure on the goalkeeper.

Bloody hell. David de Gea has been left ‘surprised’ after receiving a message from the head of the Spanish FA congratulating him on his international retirement, despite having yet to retire for his country.[Jose Alvarez]Bloody hell. David de Gea has been left ‘surprised’ after receiving a message from the head of the Spanish FA congratulating him on his international retirement, despite having yet to retire for his country.[Jose Alvarez] Bloody hell. 😅 https://t.co/jVmfNukfLx

