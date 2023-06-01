Khephren Thuram breaks silence on transfer speculation amid interest from Liverpool

OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram has asserted that he is content at his club amid interest from Liverpool.

Thuram, 22, has emerged as one of the top performers in Ligue 1 since joining Nice from Monaco on a free transfer in 2019. Operating at the heart of midfield, he has helped his club achieve two fifth-placed league finishes so far.

A right-footed box-to-box operator blessed with dribbling and tackling, Thuram has attracted major interest from Liverpool, as per L'Equipe. He is said to be valued at around £52 million ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 campaign.

Speaking at the UNFP Trophies ceremony, Thuram addressed the recent transfer rumors involving him. He said:

"I want to progress, go on the field, have fun. For now, I'm in Nice. It's going very well. I really like the club, so I still see myself currently in Nice. There are noises, I hear, but I'm happy in Nice. I hope to grow with this club."

Sharing his thoughts on Nice boss Didier Digard and their potential future together, Thuram continued:

"I would like him to stay at the club because he brought a lot to this group when we were in a difficult period. I don't know if I tell him enough but he's someone I can never thank enough. He has helped me a lot in difficult times in my young career. We have worked a lot together. I wish him only happiness, in Nice, or elsewhere."

Should Thuram join Liverpool this summer, he would emerge as a first-team starter for them. He would provide competition to the aging pair of Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara in Jurgen Klopp's preferred 4-3-3 system.

Overall, Thuram has netted eight goals and contributed 11 assists in 138 matches across all competitions for Nice.

Liverpool agree deal to finalize £60 million summer signing: Reports

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have found a breakthrough in their talks to sign Brighton & Hove Albion star Alexis Mac Allister for a fee in the region of £60 million. They have offered the midfielder a £150,000-per-week deal.

The Reds earmarked the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner as their top target following their decision to pull out of the race to sign Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham. They are likely to announce their new signing in early June.

Mac Allister, 24, has emerged as one of the breakout stars in the world due to his stellar performances for Brighton this campaign. He scored 12 goals and laid out three assists in 40 matches across all competitions for his club.

