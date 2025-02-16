"Kick him out of this club", "My eyes are still bleeding from that horror show" - Fans call out Manchester United star after Spurs loss

Fans were unimpressed with Diogo Dalot’s performance in Manchester United’s Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur on Sdunay. The two sides clashed at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the Red Devils fell to a 1-0 defeat.

Prior to the game, Ruben Amorim’s men had endured a poor run of form in the Premier League, winning just two of their last eight league games. Far from trying to overturn a bad streak, it was Ange Postecoglou’s men who dominated proceedings in the early minutes of the game.

The strong start paid dividends in the 13th minute. James Maddison put the hosts ahead, tapping home after United goalkeeper Andre Onana parried Lucas Bergvall’s effort into his path. Manchester United had their moments in either half of the game but they squandered some glorious opportunities.

Tottenham, however, held on to their early lead and eventually claimed all three points on home soil. The win saw Spurs do the league double over Manchester United for the first time ever in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Manchester United fans were critical of Diogo Dalot’s performance and took to X (formerly Twitter) to berate him. The Portuguese defender lost possession 12 times and received a rating of 7.0 as per Sofascore.

Here are some of the fans’ reactions below:

''I repeat. Kick DALOT out of this club,'' an X user wrote.

Another tweeted:

''Lad ffs you need to drop your bestie, Dalot. Maz was doing overtime for him today to keep us in the game. My eyes are still bleeding from that horror show."

''They’re both as useless as each other, at least Mctominay provided something different for us. Dalot better start looking for a new club,'' @fpl_twh wrote

''Dalot quite possibly the most dumb ass mf to ever associate himself with this sport,'' @schrutelad added

''Somebody get me Dalot’s number. I need to have a CONVERSATION with him,'' @doubleseer chimed in

''Again, if you continue playing Dalot as a coach, you definitely don't like your job. The most clueless, dumb player ever!!!'' @Fablebarz wrote

Ruben Amorim says Manchester United had the opportunities to score after 1-0 loss to Tottenham

After Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, Ruben Amorim claimed his side failed to convert their chances amid their ongoing struggles in the league.

Although Spurs had the better statistics, the Red Devils had their fair share of chances as well, registering six shots on goal out of 16 attempts. The hosts had 22 attempts with seven being on target.

Alejandro Garnacho missed a golden opportunity in the 23rd minute. The Argentine winger had ample time and space to apply his slot to the ball home, but his decision to strike the ball early sent his shot off target.

In the post-match press conference, Amorim said (via Manutd.com):

"It was the biggest difference of the game, they [Tottenham] scored and we didn't. We had the opportunities to score, then in the first half we pushed a little bit harder. We suffered in some transitions trying to get a result, but in the end they scored and we didn’t.

“We need to put the ball in the net because we had some chances, we created some chances which is the hardest part. In some games we are there near the box but we don’t create chances. Today we created the chances but we need to score to win games.”

After the defeat, Manchester United find themselves in the 15th position of the league standings with 29 points after 25 games.

