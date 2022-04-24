"Kids will now be emulating him" - Andy Robertson heaps praise on 'brave' Liverpool player

Liverpool's Andy Robertson has heaped praise on his fellow full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold for his style of play.

Robertson lauded the right-back for his in-game vision, finding teammates with long passes, which aids the Reds going forward. The 23-year-old England international could become an inspiration to the young players, according to Robertson.

Speaking on Football Focus (via HITC), the Scotland captain said about his teammate:

“He falls into the category of being too creative to be a full-back. But it weirdly suits him. He has made it work, and he has made it his own decision, and I am sure kids now will be emulating him on the playground."

Robertson added:

“Everyone talks about his passing ability and his crossing. But it’s the bravery, for me. Any game really. He takes the ball in tight situations. He always tries to create things even when he’s not playing great. People think he should play a five-yard pass and play it safe. But instead, he plays a diagonal and ends up creating a goal.”

Both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are integral parts of Jurgen Klopp's system at Liverpool. The full-back duo play key roles in creating chances for Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane.

Alexander-Arnold is the club's leading assist provider this season, notching up 18 assists across competitions, including a Premier League-leading 12. Robertson, meanwhile, creates chances from the left side, registering the second-most assists in the Liverpool squad this season with 15.

Liverpool need reliable backup for Trent Alexander-Arnold

The Reds are in need of a reliable right-back option who can stand in for Trent Alexander-Arnold. Klopp has Joe Gomez at his disposal, but he's primarily a centre-back. The intensity of Klopp's system requires players to rest after a couple of games, so backups are necessary.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Reds are interested in Aberdeen's 18-year-old right-back Calvin Ramsay in the summer.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Liverpool 'target Aberdeen's in-demand right back Calvin Ramsay as cover for assist king Trent Alexander-Arnold' trib.al/w53jxZO Liverpool 'target Aberdeen's in-demand right back Calvin Ramsay as cover for assist king Trent Alexander-Arnold' trib.al/w53jxZO

Ramsay has established himself as a regular starter for Aberdeen's first team despite his tender age. The 18-year-old has registered nine assists in 32 appearances across competitions.

Edited by Bhargav