Kieran Tierney explains why he stays away from 2 Arsenal stars in dressing room

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney has claimed that he stays away from two of his teammates Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli in the dressing room.

The Scottish international has stated that the Brazilian duo habitually play head tennis whenever they find an opportunity.

The Arsenal full-back has insisted that the two Brazilian internationals always win the game, which is why he likes to stay away from them. Tierney said, as quoted by Express Sport:

“The Brazilians always win - I stay away from that. They love it. They play it all the time - after training, in the dressing room and all that. That’s their game.”

Arsenal have enjoyed a phenomenal start to their season having won nine of their 10 Premier League games so far.

They currently lead the Premier League table with 27 points in 10 games and will face Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta's side will be looking to create a four-point gap with second-placed Manchester City, who won 3-1 against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Kieran Tierney has also hailed Gabriel Jesus as one of the best players he has ever played with following his wonderful start to life at Arsenal.

The Brazilian international made his switch to the Gunners this summer from Manchester City, having won four league titles during his time at the Etihad. Tierney said:

“He’s amazing. Honestly he’s one of the best if not the best I’ve played with and in training as well. He adds so much to us. He has so much experience as well."

He added:

"He is still young but he has been there and done it - he has won the league and knows what it takes. So to have someone like that come into your changing room is amazing for us."

Tierney has also highlighted how Gabriel Jesus' willingness to defend from the front helps the Gunners.

“I can see the way he defends as well - he defends with his heart. That’s where the defence starts from, up top. So if you have a striker willing to do that - and we have two, him and Eddie Nketiah are the most hard-working strikers I’ve ever been around - from the top of the pitch it just helps the midfielders and defenders so much."

Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli have been extraordinary for Arsenal this campaign

Mikel Arteta deserves the plaudits for turning around Arsenal's fortunes since taking charge at the Emirates during their difficult times.

At the same time, the players also deserve credit for giving their everything on the pitch to secure results week in, week out.

Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli have both been immense for the Gunners this campaign up front.

We will have to wait and see whether Arsenal can maintain their form in the long run and beat Manchester City for the title.

