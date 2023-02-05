"Kill me" "Game over" - Real Madrid fans identify 'only weak link' in starting XI against Mallorca 

Real Madrid fans online are unhappy to see Spanish full-back Dani Carvajal named in the starting XI for their game against Real Mallorca in La Liga.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has named a back four comprising of Nacho, Antonio Rudiger, Eduardo Camavinga at left-back and the aforementioned Dani Carvajal. Los Blancos' starting XI for their game against Real Mallorca can be seen below:

Real Madrid fans on Twitter believe that the inclusion of Carvajal in the starting XI could backfire for their side against Mallorca. Some stated that the opposition left winger could have a field day against the Spaniard, while others stated that the right-back is a weak link in their team at the moment.

Here are a few tweets in that regard:

Kyle〽️ @kyle_rmcf @MadridXtra The only weak link in this starting XI is Carvajal @MadridXtra The only weak link in this starting XI is Carvajal

Nacho Fernandez was deployed as a right-back by manager Carlo Ancelotti in their previous game against Valencia. The starting center-back Eder Militao, however, picked up an injury in that game and has been ruled out for a significant period.

Nacho has moved in to replace Militao at center-back, leaving the right-back position vacant. Dani Carvajal has filled the position for their game against Real Mallorca. Real Madrid's other right-back option Lucas Vazquez has also been ruled out due to an injury.

Dani Carvajal has had a stop-start 2022-23 season for Real Madrid. The Spanish right-back has made 22 appearances for Los Blancos across all competitions and has contributed three assists along the way.

Carvajal himself is returning from an injury. The full-back, 31, suffered from a muscular injury and only returned off the bench in their game against Valencia, which ended in a 2-0 victory for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Real Madrid need a win to reduce the gap to leaders Barcelona

Prior to their game against Real Mallorca, Real Madrid find themselves five points behind league leaders FC Barcelona. As things stand, Los Blancos have picked up 45 points from 21 games.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have lost just two games in the league so far this season. Their most recent defeat in La Liga came against Villarreal (2-1) on January 7.

A win against Real Mallorca would take the club from the Spanish capital to within two points of Barcelona. The Catalan giants, however, take on Sevilla at the Nou Camp later today.

Football España @footballespana_ Real Madrid club officials have been largely unimpressed with Dani Carvajal's performances this season, and plans may be drawn up for a new right back to be brought in for next season. Real Madrid club officials have been largely unimpressed with Dani Carvajal's performances this season, and plans may be drawn up for a new right back to be brought in for next season. https://t.co/d6shMPtjF0

Los Blancos have an important month ahead of themselves in February. The reigning European champions will take on Liverpool in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. The first leg of the tie will take place at Anfield on February 21.

