Manchester United are hosting West Ham United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday. A big surprise from Erik ten Hag in the selection of the Red Devils' lineup has been the inclusion of Anthony Elanga. Fans are perplexed to see the 20-year-old in the lineup as Jadon Sancho has been left on the bench.

Also, Cristiano Ronaldo is back in the starting lineup after not playing in the last two league games for the Red Devils.

Ronaldo was cast out of the squad when they travelled to Chelsea for their previous league outing while he was an unused substitute in the 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

His inclusion in the squad is good news for the fans, who would be delighted to see the 37-year-old in the starting XI after he scored a goal in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. Fellow goalscorers from that win, Diogo Dalot and Marcus Rashford have also been named in the starting XI.

After the team was announced, fans had some strong reactions to Elanga's inclusion in the starting XI, with one of them sarcastically saying, "Kill me now."

Another fan had an even wilder reaction and said that watching Elanga and Harry Maguire, who will captain the team in this game, in the lineup is giving her palpitations.

Manchester United have been in solid form in their recent games and have gone unbeaten in their last seven matches across all competitions. So, it is understandable why some fans do not want a player who has not scored a goal in the Premier League in the starting XI.

Here are some more wild reactions to Elanga's selection in Manchester United's starting XI.

Cristiano Ronaldo has a point to prove after scoring in Europa League for Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal for the Red Devils in three games in their 3-0 win over FC Sheriff in the Europa League. It was their fourth win in a row in the competition and a crucial one too as they will now face Real Sociedad in their final group stage game, on Thursday.

The winner of the game will finish as the table topper from Group E. Manchester United will need to record a win in that game as Sociedad will end up as table toppers even if the game ends in a draw.

United are undefeated in their last four league games, and a win here would help them climb to fifth place in the table at the expense of Chelsea. The Blues suffered a 4-1 defeat on Saturday against Brighton & Hove Albion.

