"Killed him all day leaving him exposed"- Liverpool duo slammed for hanging Trent Alexander-Arnold out to dry in their FA Cup loss to Brighton

Former Liverpool midfielder David Thompson has questioned Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita for not helping Trent Alexander-Arnold in the FA Cup defeat to Brighton.

The Reds lost 2-1 to the Seagulls on Sunday, with Kaoru Mitoma scoring a late winner at the Amex Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp's side took the lead in the game via Harvey Elliot, but Brighton equalized before halftime thanks to an effort deflected off Lewis Dunk.

Thompson believes Alexander-Arnold was not supported by the two Liverpool stars, and they left him exposed throughout the match.

He tweeted:

"If I'm Trent today I'm calling out two players who have hung him out to dry Salah and Kieta killed him all day leaving him exposed pretending to track back giving it away every time!!!"

Trent wanted a response from Liverpool after Brighton in Premier League

Trent Alexander-Arnold wanted Liverpool to bounce back after they were beaten 3-0 by Brighton & Hove Albion earlier in January.

He said:

"I suppose if you try to put a positive spin on things then it's something we can use as motivation. We don't want anything like this to happen again and we need to bounce back – that's something that is a given at this point now. We need to bounce back in the next one."

The defender added:

"It's not what we wanted as a team and it just wasn't good enough, if I'm honest, in any area of the pitch – all areas, to be honest. It wasn't good enough. Credit to Brighton, they're a top team and they played outstandingly well. So, they deserved the three points and we didn't."

Trent continued:

"I think there were a lot of things wrong fundamentally and we got a lot of things wrong out there. Not many positives, if any, to take from this game, but we go back and look at what went wrong and make sure something like this doesn't happen again because, like I said, this was completely unacceptable."

However, Liverpool have not managed to do well. They were held by Chelsea in the league before being knocked out of the FA Cup by Brighton on Sunday.

