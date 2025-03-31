Kim Clijsters responds with 2-word message after Andy Murray meets Lionel Messi and asks him question about doing it on a cold night in Stoke

Former tennis player Kim Clijsters has responded with a two-word comment to Andy Murray's recent picture alongside Lionel Messi. The Argentine maestro was in the stands as Novak Djokovic secured a 6-2, 6-3 win over Grigor Dimitrov to move to the 2025 Miami Open final.

Djokovic even exchanged shirts with the Inter Miami superstar after the game. It now appears that Murray, who coaches the Serbian, also met up with La Pulga in the dressing room.

Sharing a picture with Lionel Messi on Instagram, the former British tennis player revealed that he asked the diminutive magician the eternal question.

"I asked him if he could do it on a cold rainy night in stoke. He responded 'cállate la boca' which I think means yes in Spanish," Murray wrote.

The picture immediately went viral, with former tennis player Kim Clijsters among the ones who responded. The Belgian commented:

"So Jealous."

Djokovic replied with three laughing emojis, while former Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begovic wrote:

"Of course he could."

David Beckham offered to translate the phrase for Murray, whose translation seemed sketchy.

"I'm more than happy to translate that 😆 @andymurray," wrote Beckham.

The Argentine legend's response translates to "Shut your mouth," but Murray could have been joking.

Stoke have a notorious reputation of giving visiting teams a tough time, which is the basis of the 'cold rainy night in Stoke' phrase. Lionel Messi has enjoyed tremendous success in his career, but many question if he could do it regularly in the Premier League like his archrival Cristiano Ronaldo.

How many goals has Lionel Messi scored against English clubs?

Lionel Messi

Contrary to beliefs, Lionel Messi has an impressive record against Premier League clubs in his career. La Pulga has scored 27 goals and set up six more from 36 outings against English sides in the Champions League.

A chunk of those goals have come against Arsenal, with the Argentinean scoring nine goals in six games against the Gunners. That also includes all four goals in the 4-1 win in the Champions League Quarterfinals second leg in 2010.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has two goals from four games against Liverpool and seven goals from eight appearances against Manchester City.

The Inter Miami star also found the back of the net four times on six occasions against Manchester United. However, Messi has struggled to score against Chelsea in his career, managing just three goals in 10 appearances. La Pulga has registered 855 goals and 381 assists from 1089 games in his career so far.

