Kim Kardashian reserves special love for Arsenal superstar as she teases brand new kit 

American celebrity Kim Kardashian recently displayed her love for Arsenal and English attacker Bukayo Saka on her social media account.

In the last few weeks, American media personality Kim Kardashian has been pictured a couple of times at different football matches. Initially, she was spotted at Cristiano Ronaldo's and Al-Nassr's pre-season game. Later, she also went to see Lionel Messi's Inter Miami play against Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup.

Moreover, she has been seen attending Arsenal's games. In March earlier this year, Kardashian was present at the Emirates Stadium, where she joined the home crowd, along with her children, as Arsenal faced Sporting CP.

In addition to that, the 42-year-old also uploaded a video of her kids having a conversation with Bukayo Saka, who is their favorite player.

"Sorry, I missed you guys yesterday, they said you were in the players’ lounge, I had one shirt for you. Tell me when you’re coming back and I’ll sort you some t-shirts,” the England winger said to Kardashian's kids in the video clip.

Consequently, she recently took to Instagram and posted a story with Arsenal's home and away shirts. In the photograph, four shirts can be seen, out of which two have the name of the young English attacker, Bukayo Saka.

Kim Kardashian's Instagram Story

The 21-year-old has become vital to Mikel Arteta's Arsenal in the last few years. Under the same manager, he initially started playing as a full-back. However, in the previous couple of years, he has shown massive growth as an attacker, becoming a starter for the Gunners as well as the English side.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta addresses Bukayo Saka's injury concerns

Just a day after confirming Gabriel Jesus' absence for a few weeks, Mikel Arteta also spoke about the playing status of their star winger, Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal



Our shootout with AS Monaco in full

During the Emirates Cup final, where the Gunners took down Monaco to secure the title, the 21-year-old was on the bench the whole time. Thus, fans expressed concerns over the young attacker's snubbing of playing minutes.

"He was fine, but after he wasn’t feeling great on the bench, we didn’t want to use him. I think he had some sickness or some illness or something, so we could not use him." Mikel Arteta said about Saka.

However, Arteta has confirmed that the English winger will be available when the Gunners take on Manchester City in the Community Shield at Wembley. Luckily, he hasn't sustained any fresh injuries, which is a good sign for the Gunners.