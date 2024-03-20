Kim Kardashian set to meet and greet Cristiano Ronaldo at Euro 2024 as details of her reported £200,000-worth plan for tournament come to light

Kim Kardashian is planning to meet and greet Cristiano Ronaldo when she attends Euro 2024 matches with her family in Germany in June.

According to reports from The Sun, the famous socialite has tickets to important matches such as Spain vs Croatia in Berlin on June 15 and England against Serbia on June 16. She also has tickets to witness Portugal face the Czech Republic on June 18, and will have the opportunity to interact with Ronaldo in person.

Her schedule includes attending games between France and Holland, Spain and Italy, and other important elimination matches. On July 14, she will also attend the final in Berlin. It is also believed that the driving forces behind her trip are her football-loving sons Saint and Psalm.

This football trip is going to cost an estimated £200,000. Kim Kardashian will reportedly spend almost £25,000 on seats alone at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. Aside from this, she will pay £6,300 per person at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, £4,200 for each seat in Stuttgart, and $24,400 for a box at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen.

The organizers of Euro 2024 are ecstatic about Kardashian and her family's visit. A source revealed to The Sun:

"They will see how passionate the crowds are and this trip is a dream for a kid that loves soccer. This is a life experience and we hope to give them the best experience possible."

Sir Jim Ratcliffe picks Cristiano Ronaldo as Manchester United's best-ever player

British billionaire and Manchester United supporter Sir Jim Ratcliffe sparked controversy when he declared Cristiano Ronaldo the team's all-time best player. The INEOS boss has purchased a 25% stake in the club and is expected to run the footballing side of things, with a view to rebuilding the Old Trafford area.

His decision to pick Ronaldo over even Sir Bobby Charlton will have taken many United fans by surprise. However, during Ratcliffe's interview on The Geraint Thomas Cycling Club podcast, he said he went with Ronaldo because he had seen so little of Charlton play.

Also, a chat he had with Sir Alex Ferguson has impacted his views. Ratcliffe revealed that eight years ago, he and Ferguson spoke at a dinner affair, where he asked the legendary manager about the best player he had ever coached. Ferguson picked Cristiano Ronaldo.

The part-owner also paid tribute to George Best, describing him as the "most naturally gifted player" to wear the Manchester United shirt (via The People's Person).