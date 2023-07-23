Kim Kardashian spotted hanging out with Tristan Thompson after watching Lionel Messi's stunning Inter Miami debut

Kim Kardashian was spotted alongside basketball star Tristan Thompson at Gekko, a Japanese steakhouse, after watching Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut against Cruz Azul at the DRV PNK Stadium on Friday (July 21).

Kardashian was spotted in a full-leather outfit, wearing sleeveless tops and leather pants while walking into the restaurant. Thompson, meanwhile, rocked a black see through top, a black pair of pants, and black shoes.

Thompson is a father of four children while Kardashian has kids with her former partner, famous rapper Kayne West. Thompson also happens to be the owner of the clothing company SKIMS.

Before meeting Thompson, Kardashian watched Messi steal the show on his Inter Miami debut. The Argentina captain netted a dramatic 94th-minute free-kick winner after coming on in the 54th minute with his team 1-0 up. Despite Liga MX side Cruz Azul equalising in the 65th minute of the Leagues Cup clash, Messi had the last laugh with his moment of brilliance.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner also sent special gifts to Kardashian, with the 36-year-old delivering a signed Inter Miami jersey to the reality TV star.

What Kim Kardashian said about attending Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut?

Kim Kardashian, along with sporting stars like LeBron James and Serena Williams, attended Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut. The TV star later said that her sons are massive fans of the Argentina captain.

Speaking to the media after attending the stellar game at the DRV PNK Stadium in Miami, Kardashian said:

"My son, he's obsessed with soccer (football), and I'll do anything for my baby. So, I travel the world, we do soccer trips, and it's not stopping. All summer, we're going to different exhibition games."

Continuing about her son Saint's obsession with Messi, Kardashian said:

"He has Messi, absolutely Messi. He's so excited to see Messi, yes."

Kardashian also added that she used to play football:

"I played soccer (football) for five or six years. I was a goalie and center-forward. I wasn't bad, but I loved it, so I'm happy that my boy loves it and that we can come and hang out.

"They're so excited, and that just makes me so excited. I'm happy to be here with Victoria and David and everyone."

Kim Kardashian's presence showed that the Lionel Messi mania has already hit the US football scene. The Argentina captain has become the talk of the town after only 40 minutes of competitive action.