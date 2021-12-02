“Kind of mentality that United’s players need to adopt” – Rivaldo singles out criticized Manchester United star for “always giving everything”

Former Brazilian star Rivaldo has lauded the efforts his fellow countryman Fred puts in for Manchester United. He said that the midfielder gives everything and presses high up on the pitch.

The former Ballon d'Or winner for Barcelona also suggested that the Red Devils must adopt a mentality like Fred as their players are being criticized for not pressing their opponents much.

Speaking to Betting.betfair, Rivaldo said:

"United (Manchester) have been criticized for not pressing their opponents but the Brazilian midfielder Fred always gives everything and presses opponents all the time. This is the kind of mentality that all United's players need to adopt. Ragnick's mission will be getting his players to press higher and collectively which will approximate them to the success."

Further in the interview, Rivaldo also commented on the arrival of Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford to takeover as interim manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked earlier in November. The former Barcelona star is of the opinion that Ralf Rangnick has come at the right time for Manchester United as the club continue to struggle through the ongoing English Premier League season.

On the Ralf Rangnick-Manchester United question, Rivaldo replied:

"Ralf Ragnick arrives at Manchester United the right time since the club is not playing well and the club needs to improve. His mission will be to change the team's approach to matches since they have been criticized for being too passive."

"There's still time for them to recover this season and at least fight for a top four finish. They must grow in confidence. The arrival of a new manager always creates new motivation in a team."

He added that the manager alone cannot solve all the issues that the club is facing right now because it is the players who go on the pitch. Rivaldo thinks the manager can only assist with 'new ideas and methods' to boost a group of players.

Rivaldo thinks Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is a key player for the club

Rivaldo applauded the 36-year-old Portuguese national and five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo, for his fitness and said he had a crucial role to play in Manchester United's success.

Speaking upon the importance of having Cristiano Ronaldo in the Manchester United team, Rivaldo said:

"Cristiano Ronaldo always wants to play. Michael Carrick's decision to put him on the bench for United's trip to Chelsea was about the strategy the manager wanted the team to adopt in the match. Cristiano would never ask to start on the bench, I think."

"The way he trains and stay fit allows Ronaldo to keep playing a lot of matches every season despite being 36-years-old. He's still a pivotal player for United and I expect him to start most of the matches until the end of season."

Edited by Rohit Mishra