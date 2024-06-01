“Kinda want us to lose” “Feels like a cheat” - Real Madrid fans feel bad as 25-year-old loses place in Champions League final starting line-up

Real Madrid fans on X have expressed their disappointment after Carlo Ancelotti opted to start Thibaut Courtois ahead of Andriy Lunin against Borussia Dortmund. Los Blancos are set to face the German side in the UEFA Champions League final at Wembley Stadium later tonight (Saturday, June 1).

Lunin established himself as Real Madrid's first-choice goalkeeper following injuries to Courtois and loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga. The 25-year-old has been exceptional this season, keeping 12 clean sheets in 31 appearances in all competitions.

Courtois recently made his return to Los Blancos' matchday squad after missing most of the season due to an ACL injury and meniscus tear. Despite Lunin's form, Ancelotti has opted to go with experience, with the Belgian starting in goal for the Champions League final. The Ukrainian was dealing with sickness earlier this week as well.

Ferland Mendy, Nacho Fernandez, Antonio Rudiger, and Dani Carvajal make up the defense. The midfield consists of Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos, and Fede Valverde, while Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, and Rodrygo Goes start up front to complete the starting XI.

Courtois has been a consistent force for Los Blancos in recent years and was integral in their 2022 Champions League final 1-0 win against Liverpool. Despite this, fans haven't taken kindly to Lunin's exclusion with one fan posting:

"Why does Lunin absent feels like a cheat. … I don’t care even if they says he is sick . He deserves this"

Another fan wrote:

"Kinda want us to lose just because I’m against benching Lunin"

"I wish Lunin was in it but let’s get it done", one fan stated

"Not fair , lunin has been althrough with the team this season. Nonetheless , hala Madrid", another fan added

"Feel so bad for Lunin man all the work he put in this year especially In the RB game just for Carlo to start courtois", another wrote

"I know lunin had been sick, but even if he hadn’t he should’ve started … imo he should leave", one fan chimed in

What happened the last time Real Madrid faced Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League?

Real Madrid face Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final later tonight and will be aiming to win their 15th trophy in the competition. Let's take a quick look at what happened the last time these two sides faced off:

Real Madrid hosted Dortmund on December 6, 2017, at the Santiago Bernabeu in their final match in Group H. The hosts secured a thrilling 3-2 win with Borja Mayoral, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lucas Vasquez scoring one goal apiece. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted a brace for Dortmund but was unable to impact the result.

Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping for more of the same tonight. They will be the heavy favorites to win as Dortmund have only won three out of their 14 games against Real Madrid, drawing five, and losing six.