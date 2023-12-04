"King of football. Cleared everybody’s doubts" - Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck picks his favorite between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known by his stage name Odumodublvck, has picked his favorite player between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The artist said that he's a big fan of the Argentine maestro, although he acknowledges the hard work of his Portuguese rival.

The Lionel Messi versus Cristiano Ronaldo debate has been raging for over a decade among football fans and Odumodublvck is the latest celebrity to give his opinion on the matter.

The Nigerian-based rapper recently appeared on BBC Radio 1Xtra, where he was asked to pick between the two legendary footballers. He wasted no time in naming Messi.

Odumodublvck claimed that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has already cleared all doubts by leading his country to World Cup success last year.

"Messi or Ronaldo? Messi. I’m a Messi fan. I had to put that out. King of football. Cleared everybody’s doubts – and he won the World Cup. After losing five or four finals with Argentina. That’s a symbol of hope, a symbol of determination. Don’t give up," he said.

Odumodublvck, who spent several years as an underground artist before blowing up last year with his hit single "Declan Rice" named after the Arsenal midfielder, said that Lionel Messi's crowning achievement in the twilight of his career is something he draws inspiration from.

"I’m 30 years old. A lot of artists blew up when they were 20/21. I know how far I’ve come to get here. It took me seven years to get to this point, so when I look at Messi I draw inspiration. That’s why he’s the greatest."

“Shoutout to Ronaldo cos hard work, Ronaldo is that guy too. And there’s no problem if someone is better than you at something. That’s my message to Ronaldo,” the rapper added.

What's next for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr suffered a 3-0 defeat against Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League on Friday, December 1. Following that setback, the Portuguese legend will now switch his focus to their next game against Istiklol in the AFC Champions League on Tuesday.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, is still enjoying his vacation during the MLS off-season. He will reunite with his Inter Miami teammates when their preseason campaign kicks off in the winter ahead of the 2024 season.

Meanwhile, both modern-day legends will be looking forward to representing their respective countries in international tournaments again with the Euros and the Copa America coming up next year.