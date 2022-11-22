King Salman announces celebratory holiday after Saudi Arabia’s historic 2022 FIFA World Cup win against Argentina

Saudi Arabia have announced that Wednesday (November 23) will be a public holiday after the Green Falcons beat Argentina 2-1 in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener.

Saudi Arabia faced Argentina at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar today (November 22) in what was just their 17th-ever appearance in the competition.

La Albiceleste, on the other hand, went into the match looking to take their unbeaten run in all competitions to 37 games. Not many thus expected the Saudis to get anything from the game.

The Green Falcons, though, left the world stunned with a shock win over Argentina. It is worth noting that they came from a goal behind to beat one of the favorites to win the World Cup.

Lionel Messi notably put Lionel Scaloni's men in front with a penalty goal just 10 minutes into the match. However, two goals from Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari in the first eight minutes of the second half helped Saudi Arabia claim the win.

Herve Renard's side are now placed atop Group C with three points, with two more group-stage matches left to be played. Today's victory over Argentina also marked their fourth-ever win at the FIFA World Cup.

To celebrate this historic moment, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the King of Saudi Arabia, has declared that Wednesday will be a public holiday. The decision has been made upon the proposal of the country's Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

SPAENG @Spa_Eng

spa.gov.sa/2403504

#SPAGOV Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Directs that Wednesday Will be a Holiday for all Employees in all Government Sectors and Private Sector, and Students in all Educational Stages. Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Directs that Wednesday Will be a Holiday for all Employees in all Government Sectors and Private Sector, and Students in all Educational Stages.spa.gov.sa/2403504#SPAGOV https://t.co/YCIsFKZ1Qb

November 23 will thus be a holiday for employees in all government and public sectors. Students in all educational stages will also be given off on Wednesday, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Argentina and Saudi Arabia have two FIFA World Cup group matches remaining

Their win against Argentina will be a huge boost to Saudi Arabia's hopes of progressing into the knockout phase of the FIFA World Cup. They will now be looking to earn positive results against Mexico and Poland in their remaining group-stage matches.

La Albiceleste, on the other hand, will look to return to winning ways when they face Mexico on Saturday (November 26). They will lock horns with Poland in their final group-stage game on November 30.

Meanwhile, Poland and Mexico are currently facing each other in their FIFA World Cup opener. It now remains to be seen which two teams will qualify for the next round.

Get Denmark vs Tunisia live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes