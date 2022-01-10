“Klopp is lying” – Liverpool fans react as update on Reds midfielder surfaces

Many Liverpool fans aren't happy with Jurgen Klopp's latest update on injured star Thiago. Fans expect the former Bayern Munich star to be out for the rest of the season as per reports. However, Jurgen Klopp recently opened up about rumors suggesting Thiago will be out for the rest of the season is false news.

This has made the fans unhappy as Klopp has a reputation for downplaying serious injuries suffered by any of his players.

There was a lot of hype surrounding Thiago's arrival and especially the prospect of him joining forces with one of the best managers in the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp. An injury to his hip is one of the last things Thiago wants as he hasn't lived up to those expectations since signing for the Reds from Bayern Munich.

Jurgen Klopp recently spoke about Thiago's injury and the German coach made it clear that reports regarding Thiago missing the rest of the season are false. He added that the Spaniard will start his rehab tomorrow and will return to the pitch before the season ends.

"Thiago Alcántara starting rehab tomorrow from a hip injury. Neither March nor end of the season is in my mind.”

These qoutes from the Liverpool manager should have been great news for the fans. However the fans accuse Klopp of lying and are almost certain that Thiago will miss the rest of the season.

Fans have also expressed their rage towards the owners for not recruiting any midfielders during the january transfer window. They feel the club won't stand a chance of winning any cups this year if they are affected by COVID or injuries like these.

G☔️ @g1ed_ paul joyce @_pauljoyce Thiago Alcántara starting rehab tomorrow from a hip injury. Jurgen Klopp said the rumours about him being out for a lengthy period are wrong. “Neither March nor end of the season is in my mind.” Thiago Alcántara starting rehab tomorrow from a hip injury. Jurgen Klopp said the rumours about him being out for a lengthy period are wrong. “Neither March nor end of the season is in my mind.” Sick of this honestly twitter.com/_pauljoyce/sta… Sick of this honestly twitter.com/_pauljoyce/sta…

AR @abhz007 paul joyce @_pauljoyce Thiago Alcántara starting rehab tomorrow from a hip injury. Jurgen Klopp said the rumours about him being out for a lengthy period are wrong. “Neither March nor end of the season is in my mind.” Thiago Alcántara starting rehab tomorrow from a hip injury. Jurgen Klopp said the rumours about him being out for a lengthy period are wrong. “Neither March nor end of the season is in my mind.” Definetly out until Fab 28th. twitter.com/_pauljoyce/sta… Definetly out until Fab 28th. twitter.com/_pauljoyce/sta…

cAs @cas6688 @_pauljoyce That means you will see him in pre season next @_pauljoyce That means you will see him in pre season next

#JFT97 @uka8 @_pauljoyce Just hope Liverpool buy a replacement for Thiago this window.. with unpredictable Covid situation we need enough back up or fight for Top 4 only by end Feb @_pauljoyce Just hope Liverpool buy a replacement for Thiago this window.. with unpredictable Covid situation we need enough back up or fight for Top 4 only by end Feb

Foolish G SA @FoolishG_SA 🏾‍♂️, hopefully that's not the case again this time. 🤞🏾🤞🏾 @_pauljoyce Lol remember that other time they said he'll be out for a few days, then it turned into weeks and then months🏾‍♂️, hopefully that's not the case again this time. 🤞🏾🤞🏾 @_pauljoyce Lol remember that other time they said he'll be out for a few days, then it turned into weeks and then months🙆🏾‍♂️, hopefully that's not the case again this time. 🤞🏾🤞🏾

TB @TB9902_ paul joyce @_pauljoyce Thiago Alcántara starting rehab tomorrow from a hip injury. Jurgen Klopp said the rumours about him being out for a lengthy period are wrong. “Neither March nor end of the season is in my mind.” Thiago Alcántara starting rehab tomorrow from a hip injury. Jurgen Klopp said the rumours about him being out for a lengthy period are wrong. “Neither March nor end of the season is in my mind.” So that’s him done for the season then. twitter.com/_pauljoyce/sta… So that’s him done for the season then. twitter.com/_pauljoyce/sta…

D @millyhendogini twitter.com/_pauljoyce/sta… paul joyce @_pauljoyce Thiago Alcántara starting rehab tomorrow from a hip injury. Jurgen Klopp said the rumours about him being out for a lengthy period are wrong. “Neither March nor end of the season is in my mind.” Thiago Alcántara starting rehab tomorrow from a hip injury. Jurgen Klopp said the rumours about him being out for a lengthy period are wrong. “Neither March nor end of the season is in my mind.” Omg he’s out till next season Omg he’s out till next season 😳 twitter.com/_pauljoyce/sta…

dean @deanregan__ paul joyce @_pauljoyce Thiago Alcántara starting rehab tomorrow from a hip injury. Jurgen Klopp said the rumours about him being out for a lengthy period are wrong. “Neither March nor end of the season is in my mind.” Thiago Alcántara starting rehab tomorrow from a hip injury. Jurgen Klopp said the rumours about him being out for a lengthy period are wrong. “Neither March nor end of the season is in my mind.” Better than feared but no time limit is still worrying twitter.com/_pauljoyce/sta… Better than feared but no time limit is still worrying twitter.com/_pauljoyce/sta…

Liverpool through to the next round of the FA Cup

Jurgen Klopp and his team have started their FA Cup campaign with a convincing victory against Shrewsbury. Klopp fielded a team that had a great mix of youth and experience in it and fans were happy with the performances that the players displayed.

The Reds had an early shock when Shrewsbury took the lead. However, Klopp's men showed great composure and scored four goals in the end to gain a dominant victory.

B/R Football @brfootball

Conor Bradley (18)

Max Woltman (18)

Tyler Morton (19)

Curtis Jones (20)

Elijah Dixon-Bonner (21)



Liverpool’s XI includes plenty of youth against League One side Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup Kaide Gordon (17)Conor Bradley (18)Max Woltman (18)Tyler Morton (19)Curtis Jones (20)Elijah Dixon-Bonner (21)Liverpool’s XI includes plenty of youth against League One side Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup Kaide Gordon (17)Conor Bradley (18)Max Woltman (18)Tyler Morton (19)Curtis Jones (20)Elijah Dixon-Bonner (21)Liverpool’s XI includes plenty of youth against League One side Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup 👶 https://t.co/cLh9TAq9Do

Also Read Article Continues below

The Reds will now face Arsenal in the first leg of the Carabao cup semifinals. Arsenal will be trying to make a comeback after suffering a shocking FA Cup exit against Nottingham Forest. So Klopp and his players should expect a tricky game ahead of them on January 14th.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar