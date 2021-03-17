Jurgen Klopp's agent gives his take on the Liverpool manager's future 

Jurgen Klopp's agent Marc Kosicke has refuted claims that the German manager will be leaving Liverpool anytime soon. Kosicke said that Klopp has "not finished his work" with the Reds and intends to honour his contract with the club.

Liverpool have struggled in their title defence most this season while also failing to win 10 of their 17 games in all competitions in 2021. With Liverpool's Premier League hopes down the drain and exits from the other two domestic competitions, Klopp's future at Liverpool has come under scrutiny in recent weeks.

9 - Liverpool have lost nine Premier League matches this season, last losing more back in 2015-16 (10). A defeat versus Wolves this evening would be the earliest into a league campaign (29 games) they have suffered 10 losses since 2010-11 (21st match). Stretched. #WOLLIV pic.twitter.com/KwiKkCSHLM — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 15, 2021

There was speculation about Klopp's exit from Liverpool after he was mentioned as a potential successor to Joachim Low at the helm of the German national team. Low announced he would be resigning from his position as manager after the Euros this year. Klopp, however, put those rumours to bed and his agent has now confirmed the Liverpool manager's stance.

“He's not finished with his work in Liverpool,” Kosicke told German publication Sport1. "There is no back door open because Jurgen still has a three-year contract with the Reds. He made this very clear so that there will be no room for speculation.”

Klopp praises his team after victory over Wolves

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool - Premier League

Liverpool have now won back-to-back games for the first time since January. They booked their spot in the Champions League quarterfinals after defeating RB Leipzig 4-0 on aggregate last week. Jurgen Klopp's men then went on to defeat Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday with a narrow 1-0 win in the Premier League.

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota scored the only goal of the game against his former side as the Reds climbed up to sixth place on the league table.

Advertisement

2 - Diogo Jota is just the second player to score both for and against Wolves in the Premier League after Stephen Hunt. Resurface. pic.twitter.com/hhDsJdDBoJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 15, 2021

Klopp praised his team in the post-game interview and commended their performance on the night.

"It's all about the result," Klopp told Sky Sports. "If we want three dirty points, I'm fine with that. We had very good moments where we should have done better. Defensively, the whole game was really good. I didn't like the start, we weren't active enough."

"We defended well, we counter-attacked. The goal we scored was beautiful. I thought the goalie would have saved it but it was in. A lot of good news tonight, but most important, is the three points. We want to go into the [international] break with a positive feeling and we have it," noted Klopp.