"Klopp told him he ain't gangster", "Get off Twitter" - Liverpool fans react hilariously as Jurgen Klopp makes cheeky Trent Alexander-Arnold comment

Jurgen Klopp made a cheeky comment as Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold arrived in training with a new haircut.

Alexander-Arnold has started rocking a short hairstyle. Klopp reacted to the full-back's new cut, saying (h/t The Anfield Talk):

“Trent cut his hair - [back to] the most successful haircut in his career, so he sacrificed the cool look for success, I like that!”

Hilarity ensued on social media as Klopp's comments surfaced. One fan commented on the matter, writing on Twitter:

"Klopp told him he ain’t gangster."

Another fan wrote:

"He needs to get off twitter."

More often than not, Alexander-Arnold has shown off a long hairstyle during his career. However, he is back with short hair for the pre-season.

Fans, though, found Jurgen Klopp's comments on the matter funny. Here are some of the best reactions on social media from Liverpool fans:

Ahmed @ahmedIfc @TheAnfieldTalk He needs to get off twitter @TheAnfieldTalk He needs to get off twitter 😭

Zaan @ZaanTalksFooty @TheAnfieldTalk Haircut performance is a REAL thing 🤣 @TheAnfieldTalk Haircut performance is a REAL thing 🤣

yoo @lfcyax @TheAnfieldTalk Klopp knows Trent gonna run 19/20 back @TheAnfieldTalk Klopp knows Trent gonna run 19/20 back

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold spoke about his new found midfield role

Trent Alexander-Arnold thrived in a hybrid role for Liverpool during the 2022-23 season. Mainly a full-back, the player performed drifted in midfield for the Reds last season. He also played as a midfielder for England in the UEFA Euros Qualifiers.

Alexander-Arnold scored four times and provided 10 assists in 47 games across competitions for the Merseysiders last season. Speaking on the new role, the Englishman told Sky Sports:

"It's not my decision. I only play where I'm told to play so you know all I can say is I enjoy playing football, I enjoy playing right-back, I enjoy playing in the middle of the pitch a lot."

He added:

"It's somewhere where I find joy and I'm enjoying the challenge of the two so you know I would enjoy playing there in the next season but it's not my decision where I play."

Alexander-Arnold is often touted as defensively vulnerable and mistake-prone. However, in the midfield, the player has been able to showcase his creativity so far. Hence, he has rejuvenated his career and could be expected to feature more in the same position next season.

Poll : 0 votes