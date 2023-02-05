“Klopp won’t be fired, but he could walk” – Pundit drops huge claim on Liverpool boss after Wolves defeat

Respected journalist and pundit Jan Aage Fjortoft has made a bold claim after Liverpool's shambolic 3-0 Premier League defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (February 4) night.

The Reds were completely outclassed at the Molineux. An own goal from Joel Matip marked a nightmarish start to the game for Jurgen Klopp's team. Craig Dawson's first-half strike and another from Ruben Neves in the second sealed a convincing win for Wolves, compounding the Reds' and Klopp's misery.

Klopp's side are tenth in the Premier League with 29 points from 20 games. They have now lost three of their last four league outings.

While Klopp is considered a legend for his achievements with the Merseyside club, the team's current form has piled pressure on him. Questions are being asked whether it's time for the German to move on.

Fjortoft reckons Klopp won't be sacked by the Reds. The pundit, though, believes that the German manager could walk away from his job, tweeting:

"Klopp won’t be fired. But he could walk."

Jan Aage Fjørtoft



Jurgen Klopp took over at Liverpool in 2015. The Reds have now played 411 games under his tutelage, winning 254, drawing 84 and losing 73. They have won the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League under the German manager.

While there is no doubting Klopp's achievements and pedigree as a manager, the Reds have looked directionless this season. That's the main reason why calls for change have emerged.

Jurgen Klopp gives his verdict on Liverpool's defeat

Wolverhampton Wanderers sv Liverpool FC - Premier League

Speaking to the media after Liverpool's defeat, Jurgen Klopp termed the loss as a frustrating one. He said (via the Reds' website):

"Very frustrating, very disappointing. The start into the game was horrible, absolutely horrible; it was the opposite of what we wanted to do. The first 12 minutes, 2-0 down, is absolutely never helpful, but especially in our situation. It is absolutely not allowed to happen."

Speaking about the team's form in 2023, Klopp said:

"It's really difficult to summarise. The team is not full of confidence, you can see that – the first 12 minutes were obvious, but it was about defending, being compact, being active. Do you need a lot of confidence for that? I am not so sure."

Liverpool next face Fulham on February 13 in the league.

