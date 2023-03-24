"Knew it wouldn’t take long, but that was quick" - Wayne Rooney congratulates Harry Kane for becoming England's all-time leading goalscorer

England legend Wayne Rooney has congratulated Harry Kane after the Three Lions captain became his nation's all-time leading goalscorer. Gareth Southgate's men beat Italy 2-1 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier on Thursday (March 23).

Kane broke a tie with Rooney by scoring from the spot in the 44th minute after Declan Rice had put Southgate's side in front in the 13th. It was the Tottenham Hotspur frontman's 54th international goal.

Italy grabbed a goal of their own in the 56th minute through debutant Mateo Retegui before England were reduced to ten men when Luke Shaw was sent off. However, the Three Lions held on for their first win on Italian soil since 1961.

Rooney took the time to congratulate Kane on becoming the all-time leading goalscorer. He tweeted:

"Congratulations to (Harry Kane) on becoming (England's) all-time leading goalscorer. I knew it wouldn’t take long, but that was quick. Great man, unbelievable goalscorer and an England legend. Congrats Harry."

Kane moved level with Rooney on 53 goals in his last appearance for the Three Lions before the win over Italy. He netted a penalty as Southgate's men crashed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the quarterfinals with a 2-1 defeat to eventual finalists France.

The Spurs striker continues to make history for his country. He won the Golden Boot at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia with six goals.

Which other England players Harry Kane surpassed to become all-time leading goalscorer?

Harry Kane and Rooney lead the way for Three Lions' top scorers.

Harry Kane sits with iconic company at the top of his nation's goalscoring ranks. His 54th goal is yet another record for what has been a remarkable career for the London-born frontman.

He'sjoined in the Three Lions' leading goalscoring charts by Rooney, who is now second with 53. Manchester United icon Sir Bobby Charlton is third with 49. Three of those came in the nation's only FIFA World Cup triumph in 1966.

Tottenham legend Gary Lineker is fourth with 48 goals. He also congratulated Kane on his record, tweeting:

"Many congratulations to (Harry Kane) on becoming (England's) highest ever goal-scorer. A wonderful achievement."

Another of Spurs' greats, the late Jimmy Greaves is in fifth with 44 goals. Liverpool hero Michael Owen rounds up the top six with 40 goals.

Kane is in more than impressive company and proving his worth as one of the greatest strikers the country has ever produced. He's still eyeing Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League record of 260 goals. The Tottenham striker sits at 204 goals and is likely to break that record if he remains in the English top flight.

