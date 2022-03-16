"Knows the club perfectly" - Bacary Sagna urges Arsenal to do everything they can to extend attacker's contract

Former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna has advised the Gunners to hand Alexandre Lacazette a new contract.

Lacazette, who took over as the club's captain in December following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's expulsion, has been in fine form for Mikel Arteta's side lately. Having scored three and assisted seven goals in Arsenal's last 11 Premier League games, he has been a key part of the team's push for a top-four finish this term.

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor

◉ 3 goals

◉ 7 assists



However, there are serious doubts about Lacazette's future at the Emirates Stadium. The 30-year-old has his contract with the Gunners expiring at the end of the season. As of now, there are now signs that a fresh deal is on the cards for him.

As question marks remain around Lacazette's future, Sagna has urged his former employers to prioritize keeping the Frenchman at the Emirates Stadium. The former Gunner believes the striker knows the club perfectly and should continue with them. He told Genting Casino [via Goal]:

"If I was Arsenal, I would do everything they can to try and keep Lacazette. When you see the way he’s playing, he’s a good leader, a natural leader, he’s been at the club for such a long time, so he knows the club perfectly."

"I think he is doing well, he brings so much to the squad at the moment. So, you want to be able to keep someone like him, Arsenal shouldn’t let him go because he has this vision that the club needs."

Lacazette has scored six goals and provided eight assists in 27 matches across all competitions for Arteta's side this term. The former Olympique Lyon star will be keen to add more goal contributions to his tally before the end of the season.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if the Gunners intend to hand the forward a new deal. The player has reportedly already rejected a one-year contract extension from the north London giants.

Arsenal boss Arteta hints desire to keep Lacazette

The only thing keeping Lacazette from signing a new deal with the Gunners appears to be the length of the contract offered. Arteta, though, has expressed his desire to see the club and the player reach a compromise. He was quoted as saying by The Mirror:

“I think with Alex [Lacazette] it's very clear what he brings to the team. He's shown it consistently since I've been here, and what we have to resolve is the contractual timing, in the best possible way, and when we all align on the same page.”

Lyon are reportedly interested in signing Lacazette on a free transfer in the summer. The Ligue 1 outfit are claimed to be prepared to hand him a three-year contract.

