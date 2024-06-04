"KSI crying rn" "Logan is already scared" - Fans react hilariously as Lionel Messi launches hydration drink called Mas+

Argentine Legend Lionel Messi has released a new hydration drink called Mas+, and fans' reaction online has been priceless. The legendary forward is one of the most popular people on the face of the earth and his new product has generated a fascinating response online.

The Inter Miami star has been phenomenal this season on the pitch and will hope Mas+ can mirror his success on the pitch with success on the shelves. He goes into a congested market, with brands like Gatorade and Prime in the same niche. Messi however enjoys the broad global support of having a legendary brand value and will be confident of making sales regardless.

Following the announcement, La Pulga's fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to post in response. Here are a few memorable ones:

One fan posted:

"Goodbye prime"

Another posted:

"KSI crying rn"

Another poked fun at one of Prime's co-founders Logan Paul, posting:

"Logan is already scared"

Our final selection posted high praise for the Argentine's product, writing:

"Mas+ best Hydration drink in history... Better than Coca Cola."

Despite the hilarious posts, Lionel Messi will be pleased with the reception his product has received. He will now take his focus back to matters on the pitch, with La Pulga hoping to retain the Copa America with Argentina this summer.

What is Mas+ by Lionel Messi?

Mas+ is a new beverage founded by Barcelona legend Lionel Messi and a team of investors. The product aims to revitalize and innovate the beverage space and provide its customers with options free of artificial sweeteners and colors.

Mas+ intends to produce its products domestically and can boast of having no FDA-recognized allergens in any of its products. It will provide customers with natural flavors with an unrivaled taste that features a balanced blend of antioxidants, electrolytes, and vitamins.

While Mas+ is not yet widely available for purchase, it's available in select locations and hopes to do well given the recognition of one of its founders. Lionel Messi will hope that he can help his revolutionary product gain traction in the beverage space. La Pulga will likely begin promoting his new venture and will hope his strong performances on the pitch serve as the best advertisement for it.

The World Cup winner heads to Copa America with his country Argentina in the summer. He will then return to the United States of America to continue the MLS season with Inter Miami..