KSI responds as IShowSpeed sets off on scathing rant after Manchester United’s damaging defeat to Galatasaray

Popular YouTuber KSI responded to streamer IShowSpeed's hilarious rant on X following Manchester United's 3-2 defeat against Galatasaray on Tuesday (October 3).

The Red Devils took the lead in this Champions League tie through Rasmus Hojlund (17'), whose goal was cancelled out by Wilfried Zaha's 23rd-minute equaliser. After the Denmark international managed to restore his club's lead in the 67th minute, Erik ten Hag's side conceded yet again in the 71st minute, restoring parity.

Andre Onana's clumsy pass forced a rash challenge from Casemiro in the penalty area, leading to the Brazil international's sending off in the 77th minute. Although Mauro Icardi missed the resultant penalty, he made amends, scoring the winner late on (81').

After the frustrating loss, IShowSpeed wrote on his X account (formerly Twitter):

"That's it. That seals the deal. I am no longer a United fan. I've been a United member since 1987 and a season ticket holder since 1999. I'm not going to renew my season ticket. Ten Hag and Onana are outlawed as of today. I will become a fan of Al Nassr now, where they actually know how to run a football club."

KSI, an Arsenal fan, responded to the post with four laughing emojis.

Expand Tweet

Darren Watkins Jr. (IShowSpeed) reportedly became a Manchester United supporter when his beloved Cristiano Ronaldo embarked on his second stint at Old Trafford. After spending a year and a half in England, the Portuguese icon decided to join Al-Nassr, having fallen out of favour at Manchester United.

"Once you understand the game"- Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo fan IShowSpeed explains how he fell in love with football

Cristiano Ronaldo (via Getty Images)

Fans of Youtuber and Manchester United fan IShowSpeed were curious to know the internet sensation's first affiliation with football. While on the VIBE with FIVE podcast in September, the 18-year-old revealed the first-ever game of football that caught his eye.

He said that he watched a football match for the first time during Liverpool and Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League final face-off in 2022. Admitting he didn't understand much of the game, IShowSpeed said (via MEAWW):

"I watched the UCL final game in 2022. I think it was Liverpool vs. Real Madrid. That was like the first game like I first watched. First I didn't understand. Once you understand the game, you start to really like it and fall in love with it. Ever since then I've been watching it."

On the night, it was Los Blancos who came away with a 1-0 victory. Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior's scored the goal of the match in the 59th minute.