"Kylian is the Creme de la Creme" - Barcelona superstar heaps praise on Real Madrid's latest signing Kylian Mbappe

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde has called Real Madrid forward and France teammate Kylian Mbappe "Crème de la Crème (the best of the best)". His remark comes ahead of Euro 2024 slated to take place in Germany.

The two Frenchmen faced each other in last season's UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. While La Blaugrana secured a 3-2 the lead against the Parisians in the first leg, PSG annihilated Barca 4-1 in the second leg, guided by Mbappe's brace.

Speaking about the Champions League clash, Kounde claimed that Mbappe can't be stopped alone. He said (via Madrid Universal):

"A player like Kylian Mbappe can’t be stopped alone, it also requires a collective effort. Since he was [predominantly] in my area, I participated a lot in the success of the team."

The Barcelona defender stated that he plays football to play against the best players. The Frenchman added that players like Mbappe allow players to unleash their individual best and serve as role models for youngsters. He said:

"That’s why I play soccer, for the big games, to face the best. And in that sense, Kylian is the ‘Crème de la Crème’. So it’s very satisfying. "Playing against players like this encourages you to continue, to keep looking for more, and convinces you that if you work hard, sooner or later you will get it."

PSG were eliminated by Borussia Dortmund following a 2-0 aggregate defeat in the semifinals. Mbappe announced his decision to join Real Madrid following the Champions League final, where Los Blancos defeated Dortmund. He joins the Spanish giants as a free agent after his contract with PSG expired this summer.

Real Madrid won their record-extending 15th Champions League title

Real Madrid defeated Dortmund 2-0 in the final to bag their 15th Champions League trophy. Goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr. helped the Galacticos lift the 'Big Ears' yet again.

Carvajal, Nacho, Toni Kroos, and Luka Modric are now tied with the most (six) Champions League trophies to their names. Former teammates Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo have five trophies to their names.

Real Madrid also won their record-extending 36th La Liga title in the 2023-24 season.

