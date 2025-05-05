Kylian Mbappe could achieve feat that neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Karim Benzema achieved at Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe could achieve a feat that neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Karim Benzema achieved in their debut campaigns at Real Madrid. The French superstar bagged a brace in Los Blancos’ 3-2 LaLiga win against Celta Vigo on Sunday (May 4).n

Ad

With this, Mbappe has taken his LaLiga goal tally for the season to 24 (30 games). Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski currently leads the race for the Pichichi in the ongoing season. The Pole is one goal ahead of Kylian Mbappe, with four league games to spare.

After a slow start, Mbappe looks set for a record-breaking debut season at Real Madrid, as the race for the Pichichi Trophy heats up. The 26-year-old could finish as LaLiga’s top scorer this season, ahead of 36-year-old Lewandowski. The Pole has sat out Barcelona’s last four games across competitions due to a muscle injury.

Ad

Trending

Real Madrid will take on the Catalans in their next LaLiga game on Sunday (May 11), which could be the league decider. Lewandowski’s availability for the crunch tie is uncertain. Mbappe could take advantage and leapfrog the Pole in the Pichichi race. Los Blancos are four points behind Barca.

Should Kylian Mbappe win the Pichichi, he will become the first Real Madrid player to win the individual accolade in his debut season since Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2007. Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema could not achieve the feat in their first seasons in the Spanish capital.

Ad

Ronaldo and Benzema joined Los Blancos in the summer of 2009. However, neither of them was able to win the LaLiga top scorer award in their maiden campaign. Lionel Messi won the individual prize that season, scoring 34 goals in 35 matches.

Apart from becoming the first Real Madrid player to win the Pichichi since 2007, Mbappe would also become the fourth player in LaLiga history to win the award on his debut campaign if he surpasses Lewandowski.

Ad

With 24 goals in 30 league games, Mbappe has been averaging 0.8 goals per match in LaLiga this season. Across competitions, Mbappe has scored 35 goals in 51 appearances for Los Blancos this season.

Carlo Ancelotti says Kylian Mbappe is going to be a ''very important player'' for Real Madrid against Barcelona

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has said Kylian Mbappe will be key for them in their upcoming El Clasico. The Whites will play their archrivals Barcelona for the last time this season on Sunday (May 11).

Ad

Both sides have already met thrice this season, with the Catalan club coming out on top on all three occasions. Their last meeting came in the Copa del Rey final on April 26, which ended 3-2 in Barcelona’s favor. While Ancelotti’s side lost, Mbappe got on the scoresheet with a beautiful free-kick. He was also on the scoresheet in their 5-2 defeat in the Supercopa de España final on January 12.

Ad

A Barcelona side led by Hansi Flick has deployed a high-line defense on numerous occasions this season. Speaking after the 3-2 win against Celta Vigo, Ancelotti said Mbappe will be a key player for them in the upcoming El Clasico, as his pace could foil the Catalan club’s high-line approach.

He told the media (via the club’s website):

“He's going to be a very important player in this match due to the fact that Barcelona play with a very high line. His runs in behind are going to be very important and decisive”.

Real Madrid currently sit in second place with 75 points, while Barcelona are at the summit of the table with 79 points after 34 matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More