Kylian Mbappe breaks 60-year FIFA World Cup record held by Pele in France's 3-1 win against Poland 

French forward Kylian Mbappe broke a 60-year-old FIFA World Cup record held by Pele in France's 3-1 win over Poland today (December 4).

The Paris Saint-Germain ace netted twice in the match to take his tally in the competition to nine goals, surpassing Pele's tally of eight.

However, Mbappe has managed to score as many goals before the age of 24, setting a new record at the World Cups.

He made his debut in France's title-winning campaign in 2018 wherein he netted four times, including one in the finals.

With two goals today for France, he passes Pelé for most men's FIFA World Cup goals before turning 24 years old Mbappé is in a class of his ownWith two goals today for France, he passes Pelé for most men's FIFA World Cup goals before turning 24 years old Mbappé is in a class of his own 😤With two goals today for France, he passes Pelé for most men's FIFA World Cup goals before turning 24 years old 👏👏 https://t.co/tODqAfwvCc

This time around, the 23-year-old has bagged five goals already, three in the group stages and two today against Poland.

It's a ridiculous tally for a player of his age. For further context, Mbappe has scored as many World Cup goals as Lionel Messi in three fewer tournaments!

Additionally, he's also surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo, who has also played in five World Cups and netted only eight times so far.

9 World Cup goals in 2 editions.



More than legends as Diego Maradona, Cristiano Ronaldo, Suárez, Neymar, Thierry Henry, Rivaldo, Kempes… and more.



Same goals as Lionel Messi — but 3 World Cups less than the Argentinian star.



…and still counting. He’s 23. Kylian Mbappé.9 World Cup goals in 2 editions.More than legends as Diego Maradona, Cristiano Ronaldo, Suárez, Neymar, Thierry Henry, Rivaldo, Kempes… and more.Same goals as Lionel Messi — but 3 World Cups less than the Argentinian star.…and still counting. He’s 23. https://t.co/YnEJDMHzj3

Mbappe's tally of five goals also puts him ahead of everyone in the race for the Golden Boot. If he wins, it would also make him the first French player to win the prize since Just Fontaine in 1958.

France are aiming to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back FIFA World Cups. Mbappe's rich vein of form certainly holds them in good stead.

France to face the winner of England versus Senegal in the quarter-finals

France marched into the quarter-finals on the back of a strong performance against Poland. They will face either England or Senegal in the quarter-finals.

Regardless of their potential opponents, Les Bleus are in fine form right now, and it won't be surprising if they go all the way to the finals once again.

OptaJean @OptaJean 3 - France will play in the quarter finals of the World Cup in three consecutive editions of the tournament (2014, 2018, 2022) for the first time in their history. Didier. 3 - France will play in the quarter finals of the World Cup in three consecutive editions of the tournament (2014, 2018, 2022) for the first time in their history. Didier. https://t.co/XuD3MTVHDx

Mbappe is breathing fire at the moment, while Olivier Giroud has also looked sharp. Karim Benzema, who was ruled out with an injury, is hardly missed.

Their defense has also been stoic, conceding only two goals from open play in four games thus far.

It's a massive improvement from their calamitous UEFA Nations League display just a few months ago. Les Bleus lost out in the group stages of the competition to concede their title in limp fashion.

However, they certainly are not going to concede their FIFA World Cup crown so easily.

