Kylian Mbappe breaks club legend Alfredo Di Stefano’s record after scoring in Real Madrid's win over Mallorca

Kylian Mbappe has broken Alfredo Di Stéfano's record for most LaLiga goals in the debut season for Real Madrid. The Frenchman scored his 28th league goal in his 32nd appearance on Wednesday (May 14) during their 2-1 win against Mallorca. He can add to his tally in the remaining two games.

Ad

Di Stéfano held the record for 71 years, as he scored 27 goals in the 1953-54 season.

Real Madrid needed an injury-time winner to keep the title race alive at least for another 24 hours. Jacobo Ramon found the back of the net (90+5') after Martin Valjent gave the visitors the lead (11') and Mbappe scored in the 68th minute.

Barcelona are four points clear and play their local derby against Espanyol on Thursday (May 15). They can seal the title with a win, but a draw or loss would see the race go down to the wire in the final two games.

Ad

Trending

Real Madrid had the chance to make things more interesting last weekend (May 11), but they lost 4-3 to Barcelona, who extended their lead to seven points. A win for Los Blancos would have seen the gap down to a point, and Wednesday's win over Mallorca would have seen them go on top of the table.

Di Stéfano scored 306 goals in 392 appearances for Los Blancos – a tally Kylian Mbappe will be keen on matching during his stay at Real Madrid. Only Cristiano Ronaldo (450), Karim Benzema (354), and Raul (323) have scored more goals for the club than the legendary footballer.

Ad

PSG star says Kylian Mbappe has been a 'failure' at Real Madrid

Jerome Rothen took shots at Kylian Mbappe earlier this season and claimed that the Frenchman was a 'failure' at Real Madrid. Speaking on RMC Radio, the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star said the 26-year-old striker would not win the Ballon d'Or this year. He said (via TribalFootball):

Ad

“People are talking about Kylian Mbappe. He arrived at his dream club with the ambition of winning every trophy, including the Champions League, and also of being among the best players in the world and winning the Ballon d'Or. Collectively and individually, he is a failure."

"He will not win the Ballon d'Or this year. He is a resounding failure. At the start of the season, mitigating factors were found. He could have had time to adapt, but when you're Mbappe, the adaptation time is shorter. He scored a lot of goals, but in the game, he's catastrophic," he added.

Kylian Mbappe left PSG last summer after running down his contract. He remains in a court battle with the Ligue 1 club over unpaid wages and bonuses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist, who has been with the company for around 9.5 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More