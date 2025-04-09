Kylian Mbappe fires defiant message to Real Madrid fans following Arsenal thrashing in UCL

Following Real Madrid's devastating 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Champions League, Kylian Mbappe has fired a defiant message to Madridistas. Los Blancos were embarrassed at the Emirates Stadium, as they returned to Spain with a defeat in the first leg of their quarter-final clash.

However, Mbappe has implored the supporters not to lose hope. The World Cup winner took to his Instagram Stories to share a picture of himself with the caption:

"Hay que creer hasta el final."

Kylian Mbappe shares a message to Real Madrid fans after Arsenal defeat.

The English translation of the statement is "We have to believe until the end."

Arsenal turned in a brilliant second-half display to thump Real Madrid. Declan Rice netted twice with two outrageous free-kicks, with the first coming just before the hour (58') and the other coming 12 minutes later (70'). Mikel Merino added a third soon after to leave the visitors stunned.

The Spanish side conjured little else in reply, with Kylian Mbappe hitting the side net and Jude Bellingham having a header saved by David Raya. Eduardo Camavinga’s late red card rounded off a rough night for the La Liga champions.

Mbappe is still confident despite the three-goal gap. If the Spanish giants are to pull off one of their trademark European comebacks at home, his belief will be critical. Ahead of a crucial second leg on home soil at the Santiago Bernabeu, Los Blancos will need to find answers as they continue an unlikely chase to retain their European crown.

Carlo Ancelotti reacts as Arsenal stun Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid with dominant 3-0 win

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has reacted after Arsenal trounced Real Madrid 3-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie. The Gunners were dominant throughout the game.

They had 53% possession, took 12 shots, and hit 11 on target. Los Blancos, all the while, never made any of their opportunities count, with only three of their nine shots on target. The Gunners also had 438 passes, with 90% accuracy, while Madrid had 377 passes (86%).

Speaking about the hosts' dominating performance after the game, Carlo Ancelotti analysed to the press (via Sports Illustrated):

"It's a tough loss. We weren't expecting this. The team looked pretty good and well organised in the first half. Following the two set-piece goals, the team dropped off both mentally and physically. It was a difficult end to the game because we didn't see the reaction we're used to seeing from this team.

"The final 30 minutes were very poor. There are two assessments here: one that I was satisfied up to 0-0, and the other following the reaction to their goals, which was really poor."

Real Madrid will now require another famous night at the Santiago Bernabeu if they are to remain in the competition. While Los Blancos have won 15 Champions League trophies, Kylian Mbappe is still in search of his first medal. Arsenal, for their part, have taken a massive stride toward a possible semi-final place, but they need to finish their opponents off next week (April 16).

