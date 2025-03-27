Kylian Mbappe hails ex-Real Madrid defender as GOAT after he shares throwback image on Instagram

Kylian Mbappe has hailed former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos as the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) after the latter shared a throwback picture on Instagram. The former Spain defender is widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders of all time.

Ramos spent sixteen seasons with Los Blancos, winning 22 major honors, including five LaLiga crowns and four UEFA Champions League titles. He also recorded notable success with Spain where he won the 2010 FIFA World Cup and two European Championships.

The 38-year-old defender recently shared a throwback picture of himself kissing the World Cup trophy on Instagram. Mbappe reacted to Ramos' post with a goat emoji, hailing the Madrid legend as one of the best.

Aside from his defensive prowess, Sergio Ramos also had a knack for scoring goals during his prime. He has recorded over 140 career goals, including 101 goals and 40 assists, in 671 appearances for Los Blancos

Mbappe shared the dressing room with Ramos for two seasons after the Spaniard moved to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2021 on a free transfer from Real Madrid. They played together 51 times for the Paris-based club but recorded no joint-goal contributions.

Upon leaving PSG in 2023, Ramos returned to his boyhood club, Sevilla, where he played for one season. He currently plies is trade in Mexico with Monterrey.

Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, joined Madrid last summer on a free transfer from PSG. The Frenchman will look to earn a legendary status at the club like Ramos in the years to come. He has 30 goals and four assists in 43 appearances for the club.

Kylian Mbappe reportedly turned down big paycheck to join Real Madrid

According to a report by L'Equipe (via Sports Illustrated), Kylian Mbappe turned down a massive $270 million in wages at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to join Real Madrid. The 26-year-old switched allegiance to the Spanish club last summer, joining on a free transfer.

However, had he continued with the Paris-based side for another season, Mbappe would have reportedly earned $75 million in salary and $195 million in bonuses. This figure is more than the 184 million ($77 million annual wages and $107 million sign-up bonus) he is reportedly set to earn at Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe is PSG's all-time goalscorer, having scored 256 goals and 98 assists in 308 appearances.

