Kylian Mbappe matches Cristiano Ronaldo's goal scoring feat at Real Madrid after starring in 3-1 win against Villareal

Kylian Mbappe has matched a feat achieved by Cristiano Ronaldo in a Real Madrid shirt after finding the net against Villarreal. The France international scored the third goal in Los Blancos' 3-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu, taking his league tally to nine goals.

Mbappe rounded off the scoring for Xabi Alonso's side at home on Saturday with a strike from inside the box in the 81st minute. The goal was his 40th in LaLiga since arriving at the Bernabeu from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer of 2024, and he needed just 42 appearances to reach this tally.

Like the Frenchman, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 40 goals in his first 42 LaLiga appearances for Real Madrid after he joined them from Manchester United in 2009. He went on to score a remarkable 311 goals in only 292 appearances for Los Blancos and ended up becoming their all-time top scorer.

Kylian Mbappe has enjoyed a fine start to his Real Madrid career, winning the Pichichi as LaLiga's leading scorer in the 2024-25 season. He also won the European Golden Shoe in his debut season and was nominated for the Ballon d'Or. This season, he has already scored 14 goals and provided two assists in ten appearances for Los Blancos.

The France international counts Cristiano Ronaldo as one of his idols in football, as he has revealed on numerous occasions. The 26-year-old will hope to emulate his idol and become a legend for the Spanish club before the end of his time with them.

Real Madrid star Mbappe joined Cristiano Ronaldo in exclusive Champions League club

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe was on target for his side in their UEFA Champions League win over Kairat Almaty on Tuesday, September 30th. The 26-year-old scored thrice for Los Blancos as they claimed a 5-0 win, taking his tally in the competition to 60 goals.

The Frenchman joined Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to score his 60th Champions League goal before the age of 30. He is also the second-youngest player to reach this tally, with only Messi scoring as many goals at a younger age. He was on the books of Barcelona when he scored his 60th goal in the competition aged 26 in 2013.

Ronaldo was 29 years old and on the books of Los Blancos when he scored his 60th Champions League goal in 2014. Mbappe will hope to win the competition on multiple occasions like the other two players he has emulated.

