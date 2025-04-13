Kylian Mbappe could miss cup final against Barcelona if red card offense in Real Madrid vs Alaves clash is deemed serious: Reports

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe is at risk of missing his side's Copa del Rey final clash with Barcelona after he was sent off against Alaves in LaLiga on Sunday (April 13). The Frenchman was shown a straight red card for a horrendous tackle in the first half.

Carlo Ancelotti's men traveled to the Mendizorrotza to take on relegation-threatened Alaves. Eduardo Camavinga put Madrid ahead with a sublime long-range effort in the 34th minute. However, four minutes later, the defending LaLiga champions were reduced to 10 men after Mbappe's sending off.

The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star buried his studs into the leg of Alaves midfielder Antonio Blanco. The referee initially issued a yellow card to Mbappe but switched to a red card after a VAR check.

Typically, a straight red card in LaLiga results in a one-match ban. However, the suspension could be extended based on the nature of the offense as per the referee's match report.

As per Diario AS (via Madrid Xtra on X), If Kylian Mbappe is suspended for four or more matches, the ban will also apply to the Copa del Rey, and he will miss the final against rivals Barcelona.

Los Blancos is scheduled to face La Blaugrana in the cup final at the Estadio La Cartuja on April 26. They will play Athletic Bilbao (April 20) and Getafe (April 23) in the league before the Copa del Rey clash.

Real Madrid keep pressure on Barcelona with win despite Kylian Mbappe's sending off

Real Madrid held on tight to secure a 1-0 win against Alaves despite losing Kylian Mbappe due to a red card. The 26-year-old was given his marching orders for a rash challenge in the 38th minute.

Eduardo Camavinga's 34th-minute strike turned out to be the decider as Carlo Ancelotti's side secured a vital win in the title race. Alaves also had a man sent off after Manu Sanchez was shown a red card in the 70th minute, which balanced the tie numerically.

With this win, Real Madrid keeps the pressure on leaders Barcelona with just four points separating both sides in the standings. Los Blancos are in second place with 66 points after 31 matches, while La Blaugrana have 70 points from same number of games.

Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, who is now set to miss at least one match has recorded 22 goals and three assists in 28 league outings.

