Kylian Mbappe provides injury update as France’s Euro 2024 opener edges closer

France superstar Kylian Mbappe has claimed that he is fit amid injury concerns ahead of Euro 2024. The new Real Madrid attacker started as a substitute in Les Blues' warm-up clash against Canada on Sunday, June 9, and was brought on for the final 16 minutes as the game ended goalless.

L'Equipe reported last week that the striker was dealing with a back problem. The Real Madrid star was quizzed by the media on Sunday night and he was quick to play down any injury talks. He said (via GOAL):

"My injury status? I'm doing very well."

France manager Didier Deschamps also echoed the same and added:

"Kylian received a blow during the last match (the 3-0 against Luxembourg on Wednesday in Metz) and yesterday (Saturday) before the session, there was significant bruising on the knee. He had treatment, he was much better today (on Sunday) but even if he wanted to play everything, there was no risk to take."

France begin their Euro 2024 campaign against Austria on June 17. They will then take on the Netherlands and Poland in their next two group games to try and get into the knockouts.

Euros are tougher than World Cup, claims Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe spoke to the media earlier this month and claimed that European Championship tournaments were tougher than the FIFA World Cup. He stated that the teams were under more pressure as they knew each other better and played similar football.

He was quoted by BOLA VIP as saying:

"The Euros are complicated. For me, more complicated than a World Cup. Even if there is more pressure at the World Cup. All the teams know each other, we play against each other all the time. Tactically, it is a very similar soccer.”

Mbappe made similar comments ahead of the 2022 World Cup and claimed that the European countries have it tougher as Brazil and Argentina do not face teams on their level in South American qualifiers. He said:

“The advantage we Europeans have is that we always play between us, in high level matches like the Nations League. When we arrive to the World Cup, we are ready. Brazil and Argentina don’t have that level in South America. Soccer is not as advanced as here in Europe. That’s why the last World Champions are always Europeans.”

Kylian Mbappe scored a hattrick in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final but still ended up on the losing side as Argentina took home the crown after a win in the penalty shootout.