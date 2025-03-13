Kylian Mbappe returns to France national team after missing previous 2 international breaks, 2 other Real Madrid stars also included in squad

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe is set for a return to the French national team after he was included in the squad list for this month's internationals. The forward is joined by two fellow Los Blancos stars in the squad released by manager Didier Deschamps.

France captain Mbappe returns to the national team after missing the last two international breaks for various reasons. The 26-year-old has been in sensational form for much of 2025, prompting Deschamps to hand him a recall to the squad for UEFA Nations League quarterfinals against Croatia.

Real Madrid are well represented in Deschamps' Les Bleus squad, with midfielders Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga have also been included in the squad. Defender Ferland Mendy misses out, having picked up a muscle problem in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg against Atletico Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe will lead the line for France when they travel to face Croatia in the first leg of their quarterfinals exactly a week from now. The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) man has scored 15 goals in only 19 games since the start of 2025, adding a solitary assist for Real Madrid.

France manager Deschamps has opted to reward PSG youngster Desire Doue with an invitation to the squad for the games, with the 19-year-old making the list for the first time. Chelsea star Christopher Nkunku drops out of the squad after failing to shine for his club in recent months.

Real Madrid yet to make move for France international: Reports

Real Madrid are yet to make a move to sign France international William Saliba despite reports linking them to the Arsenal man, as per Fabrizio Romano via Madrid Universal. The centre-back has been impressive, distinguishing himself as one of the best in Europe in his position and attracting interest from multiple sides.

Multiple reports have emerged pointing out that Real Madrid have made a move for the 23-year-old defender by approaching his representatives to gauge his interest in a move. Romano has now rubbished such claims, pointing out that there have been no discussions centered around a move for Saliba at the Spanish club.

Carlo Ancelotti's side will look to carry out a revamp of their defensive unit, particularly in the aftermath of their struggles with injuries this season. Saliba is one of a number of players on their radar, but they are yet to make any concrete moves to make any additions.

