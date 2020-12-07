Kylian Mbappe’s father gives an update about the player's future amid interest from Real Madrid and Liverpool

PSG star Kylian Mbappe’s father has provided an update on the player’s future amid interest from Real Madrid and Liverpool. The Ligue 1 giants have begun negotiations with the French superstar, whose current deal expires in the summer of 2022.

Mbappe joined PSG in 2017 from AS Monaco and quickly became one of the best young players at the club. He also impressed at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, helping France win the tournament.

Understandably, there is no dearth of suitors for the youngster, who is tipped to take over the mantle of greatest in the world from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo when they retire. Real Madrid and Liverpool, in particular, are said to be interested in the player.

The Spanish giants are long time admirers of the player and were supposedly preparing to sign him this summer before the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a standstill.

Real Madrid considers Mbappe to be the ideal replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo and remain desperate to see him play at the Santiago Bernabeu. They could, however, face competition from Liverpool for the player’s services.

The Reds have targeted potential stars and turned them into world-beaters under Jurgen Klopp. However, Liverpool are ready to deviate from their usual transfer activity for the talented youngster. Mbappe has expressed his admiration for both the Reds as well as Real Madrid and continues to be linked to both clubs.

Mbappe is not disturbed by transfer rumors despite Liverpool and Real Madrid interest

Zidane and Klopp would both love Mbappe in their teams.

PSG sporting director Leonardo, however, is ready to pour cold water on Real Madrid and Liverpool’s dreams. HE recently revealed that the French giants have opened talks with Mbappe.

"We talk, we talk. We want to talk, I think he too wants to discuss. It's normal. We are talking quietly, things are progressing well, we have taken steps forward and will continue," Leonardo said.

The player’s father also spoke about Mbappe’s future after the Frenchman scored his 100th goal for PSG. He revealed that the Frenchman was eager to prolong his stay in Paris and was not bothered by transfer rumors.

"It cannot disturb him because he plays in a great team and is surrounded by great players. It allows him to get closer to his dreams and his ambitions," said Mbappe's father.